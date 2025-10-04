FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

tbudorick
7h

These “warnings” sound like they are right out of the Vaccine promoters playbook. The same things were said about Leicester, England back in 1890 when the city council voted to eliminate vaccine mandate for small pox. Not only did the “outbreak” NOT occur over the next 40 years, but citizens enjoyed a lower death rate from and occurrence rate of small pox compared to “vaccinated” communities elsewhere.

Interesting officials report “picking up” a signal for increased infections but totally missed signals for the harms of Covid vaccine.

Mark Brody
7h

More evidence that our academic journals have been purloined by the pharmaceutical industry. If this were an honest article, they would address the weaknesses in their argument and advocate for more research, just as any responsible researcher does in a more unbiased article.

