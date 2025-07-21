By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I was recently prompted to think about our federal government resources spent on biodefense. For the COVID-19 pandemic, the administrative layer called Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) conducted no town hall meetings, answered no questions, provided no early treatment protocols or home treatment kits, and did nothing to reduce the risk of SARS-CoV-2 hospitalization and death. Should they be rewarded in the Big Beautiful Bill after bombing out on the agency’s first pandemic?

Apparently the budgetary offices of Health and Human Services and the White House believe even more taxpayer dollars should be poured into these agencies. By and large they are supporting vaccines as emergency countermeasures. As you can see the bonanza will continue for the foreseeable future. The next pandemic will again fall on the shoulders of practicing doctors and nurses, not the federal government to help victims avoid hospitalization and death. It’s a shame these resources cannot be used for real community treatment networkers, express pharmacies, home pandemic preparedness items such as treatment kits, detoxifiers, and novel individual strategies to survive the next laboratory-created Disease X.