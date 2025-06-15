By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

According to the CDC, the prevalence of hypertension increases with age. For example, the CDC states that 23.4% of adults aged 18-39 have hypertension, while 71.6% of adults aged 60 and older have this condition which increases the risk of heart failure, stroke, and kidney disease.

Non-pharmacologic interventions such as weight loss, reducing sodium intake, and the DASH diet are recommended as first steps. Many add supplemental magnesium. But is that all that can be done before prescription drugs?

Beetroot juice has been shown to help lower blood pressure due to its high nitrate content. Nitrates are converted into nitric oxide in the body, which relaxes and widens blood vessels, improving blood flow and reducing pressure. Studies have found that regular consumption of beetroot juice can significantly lower both systolic and diastolic blood pressure.