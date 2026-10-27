FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
12m

I can't count how many times I've heard that 'Kamala Harris' response... poor things. They just don't know - the President Doesn't Matter Any More.

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Suzy Cue's avatar
Suzy Cue
3m

I’ve realized in recent years that almost all people either despise or worship individual politicians, thus eliminating any semblance of objectivity. I prefer to focus on the big picture, which lets one see things more clearly. Everyone seems to believe / wish someone will ‘save us’. I’m into reality, rather than wishful thinking (look where that got us)

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