FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Mary's avatar
Mary
5h

Whenever someone uses the phrase “vaccine hesitancy” in front of me, I respond by saying: “Oh, I’m not ‘hesitant’. I am violently opposed.” 😂

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Craig B's avatar
Craig B
5h

There are serious consequences for not voting. You may not agree with Trump on everything, but without him the U.S. would have voted for this UN tyranny, the J6ers would still be rotting in prison, the country would be overrun by illegals and gang members, and likely destoryed in a few short years, with independent voices like Nicolas Hulscher silenced. Vote.

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