By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A bombshell peer-reviewed study out of Germany just dismantled the scientific foundation used to justify lockdowns, social distancing, and vaccine mandates.

Researchers analyzed data from the Akkreditierte Labore in der Medizin (ALM) — a nationwide consortium of authority-accredited medical laboratories that performed roughly 90% of all SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests in Germany between 2020 and 2023.

When researchers compared the ALM’s week-by-week PCR positivity rates with the same labs’ IgG antibody testing data — essentially measuring who truly developed infection-induced immunity — they discovered something staggering:

Only about 14% of those who tested PCR-positive during the early pandemic period (2020–mid-2021) actually developed antibodies — meaning most early “cases” were never real infections.

Even under the most conservative assumptions — correcting for possible overrepresentation of IgG-positive individuals in the sample — the true infection fraction fell to roughly 10%, implying that nearly 90% of PCR positives were false or non-infectious detections, often just residual RNA fragments amplified at CT thresholds of 35–45.

What This Means

Mass PCR testing grossly inflated case numbers worldwide. Every nation that used similar CT thresholds likely overcounted “infections” by an order of magnitude.

Lockdowns and mandates were built on a false metric. The German “7-day incidence” used to trigger restrictions was statistically meaningless — and identical logic applied in the U.S., U.K., and elsewhere. In America, the entire “15 Days to Slow the Spread” campaign was predicated on the same inflated PCR scam.

Authorities suppressed representative serology data. Germany’s RKI and Ministry of Health had access to these ALM antibody results but never disclosed them — despite their policy relevance.

Rewriting pandemic history. If only 10–14% of reported PCR “cases” during the first year reflected true infections, then the infection-fatality rate, transmission models, and emergency declarations were all built on sand. By the end of 2020—months before vaccination began—roughly one-quarter of Germany’s population already carried natural antibodies. In other words, while authorities were declaring an uncontrolled crisis, herd-level immunity was already taking shape. By late 2021, nearly the entire population was IgG-positive. The evidence shows that pandemic policy was driven not by infection reality, but by a diagnostic illusion.

PCR technology and testing thresholds were standardized across WHO member states.

That means the same distortion likely occurred everywhere — a systemic diagnostic inflation that may be the single greatest fraud in public health history.

These tactics were likely used to amplify fear in order to boost compliance with lockdowns and experimental gene-based “vaccines.” This was demonstrated by Gao et al, who found that public fear of COVID-19 (PFC) was positively associated with the number of COVID-19 vaccinations at county-level: “as PFC increases from 0 to 300, the predicted vaccination number increases from 10,000 to 230,000.”

This is in line with fraudulent attempts to artificially increase COVID-19 death counts. Basoulis et al found that 45.3% of “COVID-19 deaths” in Greece were not actually due to COVID-19:

In the end, most of the population did encounter the manufactured virus and develop antibodies—but the PCR data that justified global lockdowns, fear, and vaccine mandates were a complete fraud. Accountability is warranted.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

