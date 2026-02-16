BREAKING: 98% of Excess Deaths in Highly Vaccinated Australian Regions Were NOT From COVID-19
Study finds four Australian regions with little COVID and brief lockdowns saw excess deaths surge after 90%+ COVID "vaccine" uptake in 2021.
Yesterday, Raphael Lataster published an ecological analysis in the International Journal of Risk & Safety in Medicine examining excess mortality in Australia during 2021. Australia provided something rare: a real-world natural experiment. Several regions — Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia, and the Northern Territory — had very low COVID circulation in 2021, avoided prolonged lockdowns, yet injected nearly their entire adult populations with experimental shots.
By the end of 2021, vaccination coverage (≥1 dose, age 16+) was:
Queensland: 90.8%
Western Australia: 92.1%
South Australia: 92.5%
Northern Territory: 89.3%
These regions vaccinated rapidly and thoroughly — despite having little COVID spread. Then excess deaths surged.
Queensland
361 excess deaths in 2021.
Only 4 were classified as deaths “from or with COVID.”
99% of excess deaths were not attributed to COVID.
Western Australia
140 excess deaths.
0 COVID deaths.
100% of excess deaths occurred without COVID attribution.
South Australia
68 excess deaths.
4 COVID deaths.
94% of excess deaths were not COVID.
Northern Territory
76 excess deaths.
2 COVID deaths.
97% were not COVID-related.
Combined
Across these four regions in 2021:
Total excess deaths: 645
Total deaths classified as “from or with COVID”: 10
That means 635 of 645 excess deaths — 98.4% — were not attributed to COVID.
In these four regions in 2021:
COVID-19 mortality declined.
Lockdowns were brief and limited.
Vaccination rates exceeded 89% in every region.
Excess mortality rose sharply.
When high COVID burden and prolonged lockdown confounders are removed, what remains is mass vaccination. In these four regions, the sequence is unmistakable: rapid, near-universal vaccine rollout followed by a measurable spike in excess deaths.
This study helps to explain why the United States experienced an estimated 470,000–840,000 mRNA “vaccine” deaths:
Three Independent Estimates Yield 470,000–840,000 American COVID-19 “Vaccine” Deaths
Forcing an entire population to produce non-human, pathogenic proteins inside their bodies comes with consequences.
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
