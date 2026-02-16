by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Yesterday, Raphael Lataster published an ecological analysis in the International Journal of Risk & Safety in Medicine examining excess mortality in Australia during 2021. Australia provided something rare: a real-world natural experiment. Several regions — Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia, and the Northern Territory — had very low COVID circulation in 2021, avoided prolonged lockdowns, yet injected nearly their entire adult populations with experimental shots.

By the end of 2021, vaccination coverage (≥1 dose, age 16+) was:

Queensland: 90.8%

Western Australia: 92.1%

South Australia: 92.5%

Northern Territory: 89.3%

These regions vaccinated rapidly and thoroughly — despite having little COVID spread. Then excess deaths surged.

Queensland

361 excess deaths in 2021.

Only 4 were classified as deaths “from or with COVID.”

99% of excess deaths were not attributed to COVID.

Western Australia

140 excess deaths.

0 COVID deaths.

100% of excess deaths occurred without COVID attribution.

South Australia

68 excess deaths.

4 COVID deaths.

94% of excess deaths were not COVID.

Northern Territory

76 excess deaths.

2 COVID deaths.

97% were not COVID-related.

Combined

Across these four regions in 2021:

Total excess deaths: 645

Total deaths classified as “from or with COVID”: 10

That means 635 of 645 excess deaths — 98.4% — were not attributed to COVID.

In these four regions in 2021:

COVID-19 mortality declined.

Lockdowns were brief and limited.

Vaccination rates exceeded 89% in every region.

Excess mortality rose sharply.

When high COVID burden and prolonged lockdown confounders are removed, what remains is mass vaccination. In these four regions, the sequence is unmistakable: rapid, near-universal vaccine rollout followed by a measurable spike in excess deaths.

This study helps to explain why the United States experienced an estimated 470,000–840,000 mRNA “vaccine” deaths:

Forcing an entire population to produce non-human, pathogenic proteins inside their bodies comes with consequences.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

