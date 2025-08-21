FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aquila's avatar
Aquila
1h

Bioweapon. Who is it that wants us dead?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Stephen Due's avatar
Stephen Due
1h

The late Dr. Zelenko hit the nail on the head years ago when he described the mRNA injections as "the poison death shot"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture