A new analysis by The Ethical Skeptic of CDC/NCHS death certificate data using Deviation from Trend (DFT) analysis reveals a disturbing development: a sharp, sustained rise in infant and child mortality among those who neither had COVID-19 nor received the vaccine, but whose parents were previously exposed to mRNA injections.

The evidence points to two risks—teratogenic effects during pregnancy and transgenerational epigenetic effects passed through germline biology. Together, they raise historic concerns about the long-term impact of synthetic mRNA technology.

Here’s what he found:

Teratogenic Risk – A Break in a 30-Year Trend

For nearly three decades, infant mortality in the U.S. steadily declined thanks to improvements in maternal and neonatal care. That pattern abruptly shifted beginning in 2021.

Figure 1 (Infant, Neonatal, and Postneonatal Mortality, NVSS 1995–2023) shows a clear break from the long-standing downward trend.

Instead of continuing to fall, neonatal and postneonatal mortality curves flatten and then turn upward.

This reversal coincides with the mass vaccination of expectant and future mothers in early 2021, suggesting a teratogenic influence.

The break is not subtle: it marks a distinct departure from a 30-year legacy of progress.

Intergenerational Risk – The “Vaccinial Generation”

The data also point to effects beyond in utero exposure, showing up in children born to previously vaccinated mothers even years after the initial rollout.

Figure 2 (All Natural Causes of Death in Ages 0–4) reveals 17,975 excess deaths in this cohort—representing a 77% increase above baseline.

Figure 3 (ICD Group Analysis) demonstrates that excess mortality is not confined to one system but cuts across multiple categories: Renal function (+135%) Meningitis (+112%) Sepsis/viral susceptibility (+90%) Digestive and liver disorders (+82%) Respiratory conditions (+54%) Congenital malformations (+51%) Cardiopulmonary (+38%) Neurological/epileptic (+37%)



These shifts align closely with mortality disruptions observed in vaccinated adults, suggesting the same mechanisms may now carry across generations.

How the Signal Was Detected

Rather than relying on raw counts, the analysis employs Deviation from Trend (DFT) charting—a method that identifies inflection points where established baselines suddenly break.

Figure 4 shows the decisive inflection: Week 14 of 2021, directly following mass mRNA injection of childbearing-age adults.

From this point forward, all-cause mortality in children 0–4 years old climbs persistently, far outside the bounds of ordinary fluctuation.

Provisional 2023/24 data remain incomplete, but even conservative figures show an unprecedented mortality rise in this age group.

This approach reveals a sustained departure that cannot be dismissed as random variance.

Two categories of risk now demand urgent attention:

Teratogenicity – Infant mortality curves broke sharply from decades of decline once mRNA vaccination reached expectant and future mothers. Epigenetic inheritance – Children born long after the mRNA rollout face systemic excess mortality, consistent with biological disruptions seen in adults directly exposed.

The evidence comes directly from official CDC death certificate data, measured against decades of stable trends. What emerges is not a narrow anomaly, but a sustained and wide-ranging shift that begins precisely with the rollout of mRNA vaccination among people of childbearing age.

The implications extend far beyond the current generation. If validated, this would represent a public health crisis of historic magnitude—one not only for those who took the injections, but for the children and grandchildren who never consented to the risks.

