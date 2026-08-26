FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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freelearner's avatar
freelearner
6hEdited

And just remember anyone who died swiftly after the vax is missing from these 3 month statistics, and not included in the percent harmed.

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DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
6h

'CDC' + 'DATA' = LIARS!!

It's WAY more than that EXTREMELY LOW number!

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