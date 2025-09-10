FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
nancy knox-bierman's avatar
nancy knox-bierman
1h

So sad and so ridiculous. A guy who advocated for youth and for traditional values is somehow a threat? He threw WORDS and IDEAS around, not bullets and bombs for God's sake. Rest in Peace, Charlie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Denny's avatar
Denny
1h

Heartbreaking. Only 31 and with two young children. RIP Charlie Kirk

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
94 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture