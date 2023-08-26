FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH's avatar
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Aug 26, 2023

Serrapeptase and lumbricase have no studies with Spike protein yet so should stay with suggested regimen. Support www.McCulloughfnd.org

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Christopher Butler's avatar
Christopher Butler
Aug 26, 2023

Have anyone studied Lumbrokinase. This enzyme from Earthworms has a more power fibrinolytic effect than Nattokinase or Bromelin. Traditional Chinese Medicine has used Di Long (Earth Dragon) or Earthworm for years to treating thrombosis, stroke, traumatic injury, and both cardiac and CVS pathologies related to blood flow issues and clotting susceptibility for millennia. Canada RNA a company in BC (who I have nothing to do with) make a pure Lumbrokinase isolate, it beats Earthworm Tea. There have been numerous studies showing it’s efficacy. Likewise the Chinese Herb Dan Shen, for thousands of years used for angina and thrombosis has performed well with CoV symptoms relating to circulation. See papers by Stephan Bruhner (RIP) who wrote epic evidence-based papers during Covid despite his advanced age and declining health. A true Saint in terms of his selfless contributions to Herbal Medicine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture