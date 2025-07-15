By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A new peer-reviewed study in Ophthalmic Epidemiology titled, Evaluation of the Effects of mRNA-COVID 19 Vaccines on Corneal Endothelium, has uncovered alarming evidence that Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA injection (BNT162b2) causes significant structural damage to the eye's non-renewable corneal endothelium — the critical layer of cells responsible for maintaining corneal transparency and hydration.

Researchers from two Turkish university hospitals conducted a prospective study on 64 healthy, COVID-naive volunteers. Using advanced imaging tools (Sirius corneal topography and Tomey EM-4000 specular microscopy), they evaluated 128 eyes before vaccination and approximately 75 days after the second Pfizer dose.

Key Findings

Endothelial Cell Density (ECD):

Decreased from 2597 cells/mm² → 2378 cells/mm²

→ 8.4% loss in just 75 days (p < 0.001)

Cell Variation (CV):

Increased from 39% → 42%

→ Indicates rising cell stress and loss of uniformity (p < 0.001)

Hexagonality (% of healthy cells):

Dropped from 50% → 48% (p < 0.001)

→ Loss of normal shape, signs of dysfunction

Central Corneal Thickness (CCT):

Increased from 533 μm → 548 μm (p < 0.001)

→ Suggests fluid imbalance and corneal edema

Implications

The corneal endothelium does not regenerate. Once these cells are lost, they cannot be replaced — damage is considered irreversible. Sustained injury to this layer may result in blurred vision, chronic corneal swelling, or even blindness in severe cases.

This study provides objective, measurable evidence of structural and functional eye damage shortly after mRNA COVID-19 injection — even in young, healthy adults with no prior ocular pathology.

