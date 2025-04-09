By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

On April 8, 2025, the Vires Law Group, in collaboration with the Former Feds Group Freedom Foundation, submitted formal criminal referral requests to the Attorneys General of Arizona and Pennsylvania. These filings urge state prosecutors to open criminal investigations into Dr. Anthony Fauci and other prominent public health and government officials for alleged crimes committed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The referrals are based on detailed evidence—including the stories of over 80 victims and families—and allege that policies such as lethal hospital protocols, the denial of life-saving treatments, and systemic medical coercion led to widespread injury and death.

Similar filings have been submitted on behalf of constituents in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Missouri, and Oklahoma, marking a coordinated nationwide effort to pursue justice through state and local authorities:

Individuals Named in the Referral Requests:

Dr. Anthony Fauci – Former Director, NIAID

Dr. Cliff Lane – Deputy Director, NIAID

Dr. Francis Collins – Former Director, NIH

Dr. Deborah Birx – Former White House COVID Response Coordinator

Dr. Rochelle Walensky – Former Director, CDC

Dr. Stephen Hahn – Former Commissioner, FDA

Dr. Janet Woodcock – Principal Deputy Commissioner, FDA (Arizona only)

Dr. Peter Hotez – Dean, National School of Tropical Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine (Arizona only)

Dr. Robert Redfield – Former Director, CDC

Dr. Peter Daszak – President, EcoHealth Alliance

Dr. Ralph Baric – Professor, University of North Carolina

Dr. Rick Bright – Former Director, BARDA

Administrators and healthcare providers at various hospital systems and care facilities in Arizona and Pennsylvania

Combined List of Alleged Crimes Across Both States:

Murder

Involuntary Manslaughter

Negligent Homicide

Assault / Aggravated Assault / Simple Assault

Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Vulnerable Adult Abuse / Emotional Abuse

Neglect and Abuse of a Care-Dependent Person

Kidnapping

Trafficking of Persons for Forced Labor or Services

Criminal Coercion to Restrict Another’s Freedom

Operating a Corrupt Organization

Violations of State Anti-Racketeering Laws

Terrorism

At the time of the release, two county-level criminal investigations are reportedly already underway in other states. The legal teams and victims involved assert that accountability must come through state or local prosecution, given the lack of federal action. These filings represent a significant national effort to seek justice on behalf of families who lost loved ones and were denied proper care during the pandemic.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

