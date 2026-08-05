FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Fred Jewett's avatar
Fred Jewett
1h

I am glad someone is finally moving to bring the Plandemic conspirators to justice. They should include the heads of the Federation of States Medical Boards as well for their part in this travesty.

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AMV's avatar
AMV
1h

Let the people responsible start to pay for their crimes against humanity during Covid! All families of loved ones injured and deceased during this intentional crisis should finally get what we all have been waiting for, accountability and prosecutions!! Let it begin. I’ve been waiting along with millions of others. It’s way past time.

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