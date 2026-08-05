by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In a sweeping nationwide criminal-accountability campaign, criminal referral requests have been sent to the attorneys general of all 50 states seeking investigations and prosecutions of Anthony Fauci and other top public-health officials for their roles in the “COVID Criminal Enterprise.”

The 50-state campaign was launched by Vires Law Group and Florida gubernatorial candidate Rachel Rodriguez through the Federal Accountability Freedom Operation. It represents the culmination of years of victim collection, witness testimony, legal analysis, and evidence gathering tied to COVID-era hospital policies and treatment protocols.

The requests cite potential offenses including murder, terrorism, racketeering, manslaughter, human trafficking, elder abuse, false imprisonment, kidnapping, aggravated assault, battery, and reckless conduct. They call on state prosecutors to examine senior public-health officials, hospital administrators, healthcare providers, and institutions accused of participating in policies that caused preventable deaths and serious injuries.

The Officials Named

The individuals identified for investigation include Anthony Fauci, Cliff Lane, David Morens, Francis Collins, Deborah Birx, Rochelle Walensky, Stephen Hahn, Janet Woodcock, Rick Bright, Peter Hotez, Peter Daszak, Ralph Baric, and Christine Grady.

Hospital administrators and healthcare providers are also named as potential subjects of investigation for implementing the policies and protocols at the center of the allegations.

The central legal argument is that senior officials cannot escape scrutiny simply because many of the disputed policies were carried out by hospitals and medical personnel further down the chain. The requests ask prosecutors to examine who designed the policies, who enforced them, who benefited financially, and who was harmed.

A Case Built Around Victims

The nationwide action is rooted in testimony from families who say their loved ones entered hospitals seeking care and were instead isolated, denied requested treatment, subjected to rigid protocols, and ultimately killed or seriously harmed.

The materials collected include identified victims, family statements, witness information, legal briefs, sworn declarations, financial records, and testimony from medical professionals and whistleblowers.

One major victim filing includes 75 identified patients and 31 written statements from surviving family members. More than 40 additional victims came forward after the original effort began, expanding the body of evidence and testimony available to investigators.

These families describe a recurring pattern: patients separated from loved ones, denied access to advocates, prevented from receiving requested medications, pressured into unwanted interventions, and placed on standardized protocols despite individual medical concerns.

What Happened Inside Hospitals

The filings describe a top-down system in which federal health agencies shaped COVID policy, hospital systems enforced it, and physicians and patients lost control over individualized medical decisions.

They allege that hospitals received financial incentives connected to COVID diagnoses, admissions, treatments, and institutional compliance. At the same time, patients were denied meaningful informed consent and physicians who challenged the protocols faced retaliation, termination, or threats against their licenses.

The materials specifically raise concerns about the use of remdesivir, the suppression of alternative treatments, the isolation of patients from family members, and the denial of requested care.

A sworn declaration from a former trauma and critical-care surgeon describes retaliation against dissenting physicians, manipulation of COVID diagnoses and death records, denial of care to unvaccinated patients, suppression of alternative treatments, and intense institutional pressure tied to federal requirements and hospital finances.

The Financial Incentive Structure

The requests place major emphasis on the financial system surrounding COVID hospital care.

They allege that hospitals and administrators received financial benefits for following standardized COVID protocols while physicians were discouraged from using individualized treatment plans. The legal theory is that these incentives helped create a system in which financial and institutional interests took priority over patient autonomy and survival.

The evidence packages include material intended to help prosecutors examine the relationship between government policy, hospital reimbursement, protocol enforcement, and patient outcomes.

Why the States Matter

The strategy is centered on state and county prosecution because the deaths, injuries, and alleged unlawful acts occurred within state jurisdictions.

State prosecutors have authority over crimes including homicide, manslaughter, abuse, kidnapping, false imprisonment, human trafficking, terrorism, and racketeering. The requests argue that federal titles, former government positions, and federal pardons do not automatically prevent investigation of potential state crimes.

Each attorney general is being asked to examine the evidence, identify victims and responsible parties within the state, interview witnesses and surviving family members, and pursue charges wherever the evidence supports criminal liability.

A Nationwide Demand for Accountability

This is not a symbolic appeal or a generalized demand for answers. It is a coordinated legal campaign involving named individuals, identified victims, sworn testimony, state criminal statutes, and requests for prosecution across the entire country.

For years, victims’ families have sought criminal investigations into the policies and protocols that caused the deaths of their loved ones.

Their evidence has now been placed before authorities in all 50 states.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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