FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Christy's avatar
Christy
20h

Fauci will be protected. Justice will not be done. Nothing less than a public hanging would be in order.

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sandy's avatar
sandy
18h

The National Security Council directed the covid pandemic response. Thought she was the face of that response.

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