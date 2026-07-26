By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Just a few days before his appearance before the US Senate, Senator Rand Paul dropped this bombshell on Dr Anthony Fauci.

The Architect’s Secret: A Case Study in Medical Hypocrisy

The story of the COVID-19 pandemic is one defined by a chasm between the public directives issued by the medical establishment and the private realities of its most prominent leaders. Dr. Anthony Fauci, as the long-serving director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), became the primary architect of the global vaccination strategy. Yet, documents recently released by Senator Rand Paul reveal a stark, personal contradiction that exposes the profound dissonance between the official narrative of universal vaccine safety and the private health crises faced by those enforcing it.

A Timeline of Public Mandates and Private Crisis

On December 22, 2020, Dr. Fauci stood before the nation at the NIH Clinical Center to receive his first dose of the Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine. This performance was not merely a medical procedure; it was a carefully choreographed spectacle designed to manufacture public confidence and serve as a symbol of the supposed “veil of protection” the shots would provide.

However, the reality of the situation on the ground was far more complex than the celebratory press releases suggested. By mid-2021, the veneer began to crack. Internal records released by Chairman Rand Paul illuminate a harrowing medical event in June 2021. According to these documents, on June 19, 2021, Dr. Fauci was grappling with the aftermath of an acute “pulmonary infarct”—a direct result of a pulmonary embolism which is a known side effect of mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. The medical consensus documented in these notes from his own inner circle of advisors concluded that the “only definite thing” on his scan was this infarct, necessitating the immediate commencement of anticoagulation therapy with the drug Eliquis.

Crucially, this health emergency occurred just months after his primary vaccination series. Yet Fauci was not transparent with the public. Furthermore, Dr. Fauci would later contract SARS-CoV-2 in June 2022, despite being “fully vaccinated” and twice-boosted, a fact that NIAID was forced to disclose as the reality of the shots’ failure to prevent infection became impossible to ignore.

The Irony of the Establishment’s Path

The most damning aspect of this revelation is not merely the medical failure itself, but the behavioral response of the architect of the policy. Even as Dr. Fauci was personally navigating the dangers of vaccine-associated vascular events—evidenced by his own prescription for Eliquis—he continued to utilize the full weight of his office to pressure the American public into accepting the same pharmaceutical interventions.

There is a profound, sick irony in a public health leader suffering a life-threatening blood clot following a novel mRNA inoculation, only to return to the podium to demand that millions of others accept the same risk profile. While he navigated his own recovery with the specialized care of top-tier pulmonologists and radiologists, he simultaneously championed policies that forced the populace into a state of medical compliance. He moved to normalize the very health outcomes he was personally managing behind closed doors, effectively putting the public on the same path of potential iatrogenic harm while preaching a doctrine of “extreme confidence” in the safety of these products.

The documents released by Senator Paul confirm what many have long suspected: that for the architects of the pandemic response, the risks of the experimental technologies were not hypothetical, but personal. The insistence on universal vaccination, despite the evident risks to vascular health, remains one of the most significant breaches of the public trust in modern medical history. Fauci either knew or should have known he suffered a potentially fatal side effect of the Moderna vaccine—yet he kept it quiet while encouraging others to suffer the same fate.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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