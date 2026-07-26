FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Party of 1's avatar
Party of 1
1hEdited

I am surprised to learn that Fauci took the vaccine to begin with, knowing what he knew about it. I had assumed otherwise.

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KFH's avatar
KFH
1h

The man is an abomination to humanity

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