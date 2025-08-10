by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A major Swiss study of 1,745 healthcare workers, published in Nature’s Communications Medicine, found that recent COVID-19 booster shots were linked to a significantly higher risk of illness and missed work compared to the unvaccinated.

The illness measured was Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) — sudden onset of fever (≥38°C or feeling feverish) plus at least one respiratory symptom (cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of smell) within 7 days.

National surveillance showed that during the study period, ~21% of ILI cases were COVID-19, ~20% were influenza, and the rest were caused by other respiratory viruses — meaning boosters increase risk of infection from multiple different pathogens:

Higher Risk of Illness After Boosters

3 doses: aIRR 1.56 (95% CI 1.22–2.03) — 56% higher risk of ILI vs. unvaccinated.

4 doses: aIRR 1.70 (95% CI 1.27–2.28) — 70% higher risk .

More recent boosters: aIRR 1.32 (95% CI 1.07–1.62) — strongest effect soon after vaccination.

More Sick Days After Boosters

3 doses: aIRR 1.49 (95% CI 1.08–2.01) — 49% more workdays lost .

4 doses: aIRR 1.50 (95% CI 1.04–2.13) — 50% more workdays lost.

Robust Even After Adjusting for Confounders

Inverse probability weighting confirmed the association: recent boosters aIRR 1.26 (95% CI 1.12–1.43).

These Findings Corroborate SEVEN Other Studies Showing COVID-19 “Vaccines” Increase Infection Risk

Shrestha et al. (Cleveland Clinic) – COVID-19 risk increased with dose count:

1 dose → +107% risk (HR 2.07, 95% CI: 1.70–2.52)

≥3 doses → +253% risk (HR 3.53, 95% CI: 2.97–4.20)

+159% risk of infection (HR 2.59, 95% CI: 1.27–5.28)

+257% risk of symptomatic COVID-19 (HR 3.57, 95% CI: 1.10–11.63)

Pfizer: 46.6% → -17.8% , 51.7% → -12.1%

Moderna: 71.0% → -10.2%, 35.9% → -20.4%

These data make it clear: mRNA technology for infectious diseases is acting as an infection promoter. It’s time to return to common-sense public health principles and remove this dangerous gene-transfer platform from the market.

