By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Injection of Pfizer and Moderna synthetic mRNA coding for the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein without proper preclinical scientific studies has led to many clinical questions. Among them is why does mRNA seem to hang around the body for such a long period of time?

Krawczyk, P.S., Mazur, M., Orzeł, W. et al. Re-adenylation by TENT5A enhances efficacy of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines. Nature (2025). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-025-08842-1

Krawczyk et al discovered that both Pfizer and Moderna mRNA strands are scheduled for endogenous breakdown by natural enzymes however some cell lines revive the foreign mRNA by a process of TENT5A re-adenylation. Nowhere in the Pfizer or Moderna dossiers is this process described.