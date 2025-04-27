BREAKING--Endogenous Re-adenylation by TENT5A Prolongs Life of mRNA Vaccines in Human Cells
Discovery Explains why Pfizer and Moderna Persist in Certain Cell Lines
Upgrade to paid to play voiceover
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Injection of Pfizer and Moderna synthetic mRNA coding for the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein without proper preclinical scientific studies has led to many clinical questions. Among them is why does mRNA seem to hang around the body for such a long period of time?
Krawczyk et al discovered that both Pfizer and Moderna mRNA strands are scheduled for endogenous breakdown by natural enzymes however some cell lines revive the foreign mRNA by a process of TENT5A re-adenylation. Nowhere in the Pfizer or Moderna dossiers is this process described.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse) to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.