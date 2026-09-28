by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Sen. Rand Paul has released a new package of Anthony Fauci’s private notes and emails that reveal a disturbing aerosolized-Ebola experiment on nonhuman primates at the U.S. Army’s USAMRIID biolab at Fort Detrick.

The internal NIAID report states plainly: “For the 2015 aerosol study, NIAID provided funds.”

According to Fauci’s own March 7, 2016 notes, 16 of 20 vaccinated primates died after aerosol challenge (80% mortality rate). Both unvaccinated controls also died.

But the most disturbing finding was in the lungs. Fauci later recorded that the vaccinated animals developed “necrosis, inflammation and fibrin in the lungs,” while the two unvaccinated controls “did NOT have inflammation in the lung.”

This was Fauci’s reaction to the experiments:

“This should have been a classified experiment that never should have been done in the first place.”

He later reiterated in an email that the DoD wanted to publish the data, but that he believed it “should be classified.”

The findings were causing alarm ahead of larger Ebola vaccine studies in West Africa. Fauci wrote that “the idea that the vaccine can do harm is now causing people a great deal of concern.” He also described officials in Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone as “going batshit” over the findings because larger Ebola vaccine trials were being planned there.

When DoD officials told the White House that NIAID had helped fund the study, Fauci wrote: “I almost fell off my chair.”

Before briefing the White House and National Security Council, Fauci warned his staff to give him “the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.” He told them not to hold back information they thought would upset him and added that if someone failed to tell him the truth and he later discovered it, “then they are gone.”

This is yet another example of the monstrous biological experimentation conducted behind closed doors, and one of many efforts by Fauci to conceal information from the public.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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