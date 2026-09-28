FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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s r's avatar
s r
7h

Fauci is a fucking psycopath.

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Dave Campbell's avatar
Dave Campbell
7h

A veritable Dr. Frankenstein was he!

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