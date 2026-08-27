FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Sandra Driscoll's avatar
Sandra Driscoll
34m

Do Not take any of these shots! They are based on population control! Truth

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Holly McC's avatar
Holly McC
30m

How does this keep happening if the FDA is under HHS? Why isn’t Secty Kennedy taking action to block these approvals?

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