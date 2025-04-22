By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In a landmark move aimed at addressing the chronic disease epidemic, FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary announced today that the agency will eliminate petroleum-based synthetic food dyes from the American food and drug supply.

“For the last 50 years, American children have increasingly been living in a toxic soup of synthetic chemicals,” said Makary, highlighting growing scientific evidence linking artificial dyes to conditions like ADHD, obesity, diabetes, insulin resistance, cancer, allergic reactions, and genomic damage.

Makary cited a double-blind, placebo-controlled Lancet study by McCann et al that found artificial colors lead to increased hyperactivity in children:

The trial included 153 children aged 3 and 144 aged 8–9, who consumed drinks with or without common food dyes and sodium benzoate. Mix A and Mix B contained combinations of widely used synthetic dyes—including sunset yellow, tartrazine, carmoisine, and allura red—plus the preservative sodium benzoate, in doses typical of a few small bags of sweets. Among 3-year-olds with high compliance, Mix A significantly raised hyperactivity levels (effect size 0.32, p = 0.02). In 8/9-year-olds, both Mix A and Mix B led to higher hyperactivity scores, with Mix B showing a strong effect (0.17, p = 0.001). The results confirm behavioral impacts from these additives in the general child population.

The Plan to Eliminate Harmful Dyes

Establish a national standard and timeline to guide food manufacturers in transitioning from synthetic dyes to natural alternatives. Revoke authorization for non-producing synthetic colorings such as Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B within the coming weeks. Eliminate six remaining dyes currently in use: Red Dye No. 40

Yellow Dye No. 5

Yellow Dye No. 6

Blue Dye No. 1

Blue Dye No. 2

Green Dye No. 3 Target removal date: By the end of next year (2026).

Makary noted that 30 states have already introduced or passed legislation targeting these dyes, creating a confusing patchwork for food companies. The FDA’s move seeks to standardize policy and give the industry clear direction.

This long-overdue plan is a critical first step toward reversing a half-century of harm:

