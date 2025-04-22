BREAKING: FDA to Remove Toxic Artificial Food Dyes from U.S. Food Supply and Medications
Long-overdue plan is a critical first step toward reversing a half-century of harm.
In a landmark move aimed at addressing the chronic disease epidemic, FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary announced today that the agency will eliminate petroleum-based synthetic food dyes from the American food and drug supply.
“For the last 50 years, American children have increasingly been living in a toxic soup of synthetic chemicals,” said Makary, highlighting growing scientific evidence linking artificial dyes to conditions like ADHD, obesity, diabetes, insulin resistance, cancer, allergic reactions, and genomic damage.
Makary cited a double-blind, placebo-controlled Lancet study by McCann et al that found artificial colors lead to increased hyperactivity in children:
The trial included 153 children aged 3 and 144 aged 8–9, who consumed drinks with or without common food dyes and sodium benzoate. Mix A and Mix B contained combinations of widely used synthetic dyes—including sunset yellow, tartrazine, carmoisine, and allura red—plus the preservative sodium benzoate, in doses typical of a few small bags of sweets. Among 3-year-olds with high compliance, Mix A significantly raised hyperactivity levels (effect size 0.32, p = 0.02). In 8/9-year-olds, both Mix A and Mix B led to higher hyperactivity scores, with Mix B showing a strong effect (0.17, p = 0.001). The results confirm behavioral impacts from these additives in the general child population.
The Plan to Eliminate Harmful Dyes
Establish a national standard and timeline to guide food manufacturers in transitioning from synthetic dyes to natural alternatives.
Revoke authorization for non-producing synthetic colorings such as Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B within the coming weeks.
Eliminate six remaining dyes currently in use:
Red Dye No. 40
Yellow Dye No. 5
Yellow Dye No. 6
Blue Dye No. 1
Blue Dye No. 2
Green Dye No. 3
Target removal date: By the end of next year (2026).
Makary noted that 30 states have already introduced or passed legislation targeting these dyes, creating a confusing patchwork for food companies. The FDA’s move seeks to standardize policy and give the industry clear direction.
This long-overdue plan is a critical first step toward reversing a half-century of harm:
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
www.mcculloughfnd.org
The FDA knew all this years ago! They are bought by the food companies. Now the FDA is being forced to do it by RFK! By end of next yr is also BS! Why not by the end of this year? Because the companies paid for more time! Do the children have more time? No! The public must speak their voice by immediately not buying any product with these ingredients in them! Print off a copy of these when you go to the grocery store, take it with you! This is just the beginning! There are much more poisons in our food banned in other countries who have better health! Learn now! Learn more on your own. Speak with your money!
Now if only we could get them to track down and stop whomever keeps spraying our skies with toxic substances, whether on the excuse of "Global Dimming," or de-population (like with the jab) or what.