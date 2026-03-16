FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Nancy O’Neill's avatar
Nancy O’Neill
4hEdited

It’s scary what they are allowing to be pushed on a growing fetus and babies (pure poison) vaccines are all poison that generates billions off the lives of the innocent 🙏. It’s crimes against humanity- we did not designate them to play god!

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Autumn's avatar
Autumn
4h

Good. Now take it to the Supreme Court

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