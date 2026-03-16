by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In a gravely worrisome development, a federal judge in Massachusetts has intervened to halt much-needed reforms to U.S. childhood vaccine policy.

The ruling effectively freezes key actions taken by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the federal panel that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccine policy and determines which vaccines become part of the official childhood schedule.

The decision follows a lawsuit filed by several medical organizations led by the American Academy of Pediatrics, which is now facing a federal RICO lawsuit for allegedly operating a decades-long racketeering scheme that deceived Americans about vaccine safety for maximum profit.

U.S. District Judge Brian E. Murphy issued a ruling that pauses several major policy changes while the case proceeds.

The decision:

Blocks the overhaul of the childhood vaccine schedule, which would have reduced recommended routine vaccines from roughly 17 shots to 11.

Blocks ending universal newborn Hepatitis B vaccination, which ACIP had voted to delay for infants not at risk.

Suspends newly appointed ACIP members installed by Kennedy.

Nullifies ACIP votes taken since June 2025.

Prevents ACIP from holding its scheduled March meeting this week.

As a result, the previous CDC childhood hyper-vaccination schedule remains in effect for now.

The ruling is not a final decision and is expected to be appealed.

Officials at the Department of Health and Human Services said they expect the ruling to be overturned, setting up what could become one of the most consequential legal battles over vaccine policy in modern U.S. history.

The Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex remains fully operational.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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