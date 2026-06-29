FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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curt s sanders's avatar
curt s sanders
28m

Thank you but Not surprised .. my personal philosophy has been to minimize any use of allopathic medicine.. for the last 50 years.. if we stay fit and keep an organic diet.. you really have very little use for the American medical industrial complex

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Look Deeper's avatar
Look Deeper
29m

How does your study differ in medical ethics from Pfizer conducting their own trials on covid injections?

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