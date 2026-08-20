FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Sweet Mama's avatar
Sweet Mama
3h

This does not seem like an accident to me. The same people who want to have the plebes devoid of animal nutrition and relying on the factory gruel they manufacture have contributed heavily to the vaccine industry. Not a coincidence IMHO. And why do children need these vaccines at all? 100 years ago, these childhood diseases were much more dangerous when we didn't have treatments or sanitation. Hospitalizations and deaths were already sharply declining before the first vaccine was injected. Now we find that infections like measles can aid the immune system in preventing certain cancers later in life.

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Areugnat's avatar
Areugnat
3h

This is horrendous. And the bastards probably did it knowingly to reduce meat consumption.

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