The study titled, Clinical Manifestations of Iatrogenic Magnetism in Subjects After Receiving COVID-19 Injectables: Case Report Series, was just published in the International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science:

Abstract A series of cases of COVID-19 vaccine-injected patients suffering from iatrogenic magnetism is described. The attachment of massive metallic objects (up to 70 grams) to different parts of the body is a real phenomenon that may present additional health risks if such patients are subjected to magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The iatrogenic magnetism phenomenon typically appears several months after the injection. More likely, injected DNA plasmids, or modified mRNAs, translated into the spike protein, or into junk peptides formed through frameshifts, may engender proteins with ferromagnetic properties, or may entrap endogenous iron. Importantly, the spike protein has a distant homology to hepcidin, the key regulator of iron metabolism. Redistribution of iron into the brain or other body parts may be causing iatrogenic magnetism. Pfizer vaccine lots starting with the letter “F” may be involved, although we cannot exclude the possibility that Moderna or other manufacturers’ injections may also cause this phenomenon. In our observation, the magnetism may resolve spontaneously or when nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) is applied. Our pilot observation needs to be corroborated in a larger cohort study.

This study has confirmed observations reported by many individuals since 2021. Let’s break down what the researchers found:

1. Iatrogenic Magnetism Is Real and Clinically Observable

Patients in this series demonstrated the attachment of ferromagnetic objects (e.g., spoons, magnets) to the skin—particularly the forehead, temples, chest, and shoulders.

This effect was physically verified by researchers, often with photo documentation.

2. Symptoms Emerge Months After Vaccination

Onset occurred typically 1–20 months post-injection, suggesting the phenomenon is not caused by residual components in the injection site but possibly from genetic expression or systemic distribution.

3. Potential Mechanism Involving Iron and Spike Protein

Authors hypothesize that injected DNA plasmids or modified mRNA may produce abnormal peptides or spike proteins that: Exhibit ferromagnetic properties , or Cause endogenous iron entrapment and redistribution.

The spike protein shares distant homology with hepcidin, a key regulator of iron metabolism, potentially leading to iron accumulation in tissues such as the brain.

4. Vaccine Lot Correlation

Pfizer lots beginning with the letter “F” were overrepresented in the cases observed.

Moderna vaccines were also used in some patients, but correlation was less frequent.

5. Clinical Effects and Reversibility

Some patients also experienced neurological and cardiovascular symptoms (e.g., arrhythmias, tremors, cognitive decline).

In at least two cases, oral NAD⁺ supplementation (500 mg/day) appeared to resolve or reduce symptoms, including magnetism.

The Cases

Case 1:

A 53-year-old male with no prior magnetism developed magnetic adhesion of a 25g object to both temples about 15 months after receiving two Pfizer injections (lots EY3014 and FE3065). He experienced chest pain, arrhythmia, full-body tremors, cognitive impairment, and other systemic symptoms.

Case 2:

A previously healthy 39-year-old female developed magnetism in her forehead and right shoulder—at the injection site—around one month after receiving a single Pfizer dose (lot FL4574). A 42g metal object adhered to her forehead, causing pain; symptoms lessened with alcohol and intensified during grounding.

Case 3:

A 28-year-old female developed magnetism approximately 20 months after receiving two Pfizer injections (lots FE2296 and FH0161). A 45g metal object adhered to her forehead, temple, and chest, but the magnetism faded over time, possibly due to self-initiated NAD⁺ therapy (500 mg/day).

Case 4:

A 28-year-old male reported magnetism of a 42g metal object to his left temple and ribcage around 20 months post-injection with both Pfizer (lot FH9951) and Moderna (lot 3004494). Cognitive symptoms and visual disturbances during MRI resolved with NAD⁺, but relapsed after discontinuation.

Case 5:

A 32-year-old previously healthy male—spouse of Case 2—developed magnetism two months after receiving the Pfizer vaccine (lot FL4574). A 70g metal object adhered to his forehead, chest, and shoulder opposite the injection site, with no improvement from food or medication.

Case 6:

A 36-year-old female developed strong magnetism (~25g object adherence to her sternum) one month after receiving Pfizer and Moderna vaccines (lots 1F1012A and 3006274). Her unvaccinated 10-year-old son also developed similar chest-localized magnetism, raising the possibility of vaccine-related shedding.

Implications for Medical Safety

Magnetism could complicate MRI procedures, posing additional risks.

No mention of this phenomenon exists in Pfizer’s internal documents or VAERS, despite numerous anecdotal reports.

The authors call for independent quality control testing of Pfizer vaccine lots—especially those labeled with "F"—and a larger cohort study to replicate findings.

The authors concluded:

“The phenomenon of magnetism is real and not a nocebo effect.”

However, it’s important to also consider a study by Thorp et al titled, Unexpected magnetic attraction: Evidence for an organized energy field in the human body:

Introduction & Background: In recent months unexpected reports have surfaced claiming the presence of magnetic attraction in the shoulder regions of subjects who had recently received the COVID-19 vaccination. Purpose: To determine if such claims are legitimate or spurious. Methods: A prospective observational study was performed utilizing standard neodymium magnets and non-magnetized paper clips in a rigorously standardized application protocol. Magnets and paper clips were applied over various regions of both deltoid muscles. The attraction score was calculated by adding one point for each pole of the magnet that attached to each arm over the deltoid muscle for a maximum score of 4. Likewise, three sizes of paper clips were tested with a maximum score of 6. The field score was calculated by adding the magnet score to the paper clip score for a maximum score of 10 points. Results: 256 subjects were enrolled from June 1-July 7, 2021. Of these subjects, 148 (57.8%) declined the COVID-19 vaccination and 108 (42.2%) received it. Comparison of the two groups showed no significant differences with the magnet score, the clip score, or the total magnetic score (P > 0.1). Multiple regression models used all relevant dependent and independent variables and only autoimmune disease was associated with a reduced field score (p = 0.01). Conclusions: A strong magnetic field is generated in the human body that has no causal relation to previous COVID-19 vaccination.

Further investigation is required to reach a definitive conclusion regarding COVID-19 mRNA injections and magnetism.

