FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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AMV's avatar
AMV
2h

Great news. May this suit be successful. They are all criminals.

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Steph's avatar
Steph
2h

I hope this is the beginning of many !!

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