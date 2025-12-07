BREAKING: Former CDC Director Calls for Market Removal of COVID-19 mRNA "Vaccines"
“I'd like to see it eliminated” - Dr. Robert Redfield told The Epoch Times
In a Epoch Times interview airing December 9, former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield calls for Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 mRNA injections to be “eliminated” because “there’s too many unknowns.”
Redfield, who led the CDC from 2018 to January 2021, said he no longer recommends mRNA vaccines after working directly with patients suffering from vaccine injuries:
“I really would like to see the mRNA vaccine use curtailed, and personally, I’d like to see it eliminated, because I think there’s too many unknowns.”
He explained:
“When I give you an mRNA vaccine, what I do is I turn your body into a spike-protein production factory. And spike protein is a very immunotoxic protein.”
The interview marks the first time a former CDC director has publicly called for the removal of mRNA shots from the market.
And now, we add Dr. Robert Redfield to the growing list of over 81,000 physicians, scientists, concerned citizens, and 240 elected officials — numbers documented in our recent peer-reviewed study — who have all called for the immediate removal of COVID-19 “vaccines” from the market.
Id like to see a few to the perpetrators eliminated and soon, so people like Reiner Fuellmich who opened my eyes to the scam can be released from their jumped up charges and jail time. Very good but painfully slow drip drip of the truth but hoping to see it become a torrrent next year an then lots of court cases and gallows to attend. But we have to keep up the pressure against the billionaire eugenicists.
Wow.....after all the carnage! But still others keep pushing forward. I guess there hasn't been enough deaths and injury for them yet! This is so demented and evil. It's in plain sight for anyone with eyes to see.