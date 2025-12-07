by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In a Epoch Times interview airing December 9, former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield calls for Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 mRNA injections to be “eliminated” because “there’s too many unknowns.”

Redfield, who led the CDC from 2018 to January 2021, said he no longer recommends mRNA vaccines after working directly with patients suffering from vaccine injuries:

“I really would like to see the mRNA vaccine use curtailed, and personally, I’d like to see it eliminated, because I think there’s too many unknowns.”

He explained:

“When I give you an mRNA vaccine, what I do is I turn your body into a spike-protein production factory. And spike protein is a very immunotoxic protein.”

The interview marks the first time a former CDC director has publicly called for the removal of mRNA shots from the market.

And now, we add Dr. Robert Redfield to the growing list of over 81,000 physicians, scientists, concerned citizens, and 240 elected officials — numbers documented in our recent peer-reviewed study — who have all called for the immediate removal of COVID-19 “vaccines” from the market.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

Support our mission: mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.