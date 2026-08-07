FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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NCnative's avatar
NCnative
1d

Gates is a bioterrorist

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MrBlaat's avatar
MrBlaat
1d

Remember people: no matter what you do, Bill Gates will always try to find new ways to kill you.

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