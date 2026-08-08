FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Brooke Pillow's avatar
Brooke Pillow
17h

please take Cipro out of your wellness immune pack. It is a very harmful antibiotic and can do serious damage to people's nervous systems!!!!

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David Kukkee's avatar
David Kukkee
16h

N.B!!!! Folks with hereditary hemochromatosis will certainly die quickly if exposed to Vibrio Vulnificus via a wound. This bacteria THRIVES IN AN IRON RICH ENVIRONMENT, AND MULTIPLIES VERY QUICKLY. I am told that eight hours after exposure/infection death can be experienced. Considering that MUCH MORE than 1:200 people actually have Hereditary Hemochromatosis, (HHC), this threat is very real. Also known as "The Viking Disease", and "the Celtic Curse", HHC is not uncommon in Jewish (ethnic) populations, and is quite prevalent in the Levant, England, the Netherlands, Germany and Scandi countries, hence, America. WE WERE WARNED in the Bible, to not touch the unclean thing.... the sea food, the pork, the flesh of carrion eaters and omnivores, for very good reasons. Vibrio Vulnificus was one of the things I was warned about 15 years ago, through studies on Hereditary Hemochromatosis. HHC causes iron overload through the mechanism of failure to produce the hormone Hepcidin, the iron metabolism regulator. Folks with HHC collect iron in tissue, organs, joints, and it causes problems, like cardiac arhythmia, cancers and other disorders. Folks with HHC should NOT WALK BAREFOOT ON A BEACH. I hope this information helps someone.

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