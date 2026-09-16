by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Tomorrow, Thursday, September 17th, I will testify before the Michigan House Oversight Subcommittee on Child Welfare System regarding the unpublished Henry Ford Health birth cohort study comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated children.

The Michigan House calendar officially lists the hearing for 2:30 PM in Room 308 of the House Office Building, 124 North Capitol Avenue, Lansing, MI, with the agenda described as “A discussion on a report by Henry Ford Health.” The hearing is open to the public.

There has now been a major development.

HENRY FORD HEALTH HAS DECLINED TO APPEAR

According to the hearing arrangements communicated to me, Henry Ford Health declined the invitation to participate, despite being assured the opportunity to have both the first and last word regarding its own study.

I have now been informed that I may be the only witness testifying at the hearing.

That means tomorrow I will sit before the Michigan Legislature and walk lawmakers through the study, its methodology, its findings, and the central question at the heart of this hearing:

Are vaccines contributing to the chronic disease epidemic?

If you are in Michigan and are able to attend, I would greatly appreciate having you in the room.

WHEN: Thursday, September 17, 2026

TIME: 2:30 PM ET

WHERE: Room 308, House Office Building, 124 North Capitol Avenue, Lansing, MI

HEARING: Michigan House Oversight Subcommittee on Child Welfare System

TOPIC: Henry Ford Health’s vaccinated vs. unvaccinated birth cohort study

WATCH THE HEARING LIVE

For everyone who cannot make it to Lansing, the hearing will also be livestreamed.

WATCH THE MICHIGAN HOUSE LIVESTREAM HERE

Please show up, tune in, and share the livestream so anyone interested can hear the evidence and arguments presented at the hearing for themselves.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

Support our mission: mcculloughfnd.org

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