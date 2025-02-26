by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

First reported by Fox News, Kennedy has issued a 90-day stop-work order on the HHS contract with American biotech company Vaxart Inc., which is developing an oral COVID-19 vaccine. The pause comes just as 10,000 participants were set to begin clinical trials on Monday. The trial is temporarily halted, not canceled, as Kennedy and other health officials will review the study’s initial findings over the next 90 days before determining the next course of action.

"While it is crucial that the Department [of] Health and Human Services (HHS) support pandemic preparedness, four years of the Biden administration’s failed oversight have made it necessary to review agreements for vaccine production, including Vaxart’s," Kennedy said in comments provided to Fox News Digital on Tuesday. "I look forward to working with Vaxart and medical experts to ensure this work produces safe, effective, and fiscal-minded vaccine technology." The creation of a new COVID-19 vaccine was part of the Biden administration's $4.7 billion Project NextGen initiative, which was launched in 2023 and works to streamline the development of new vaccines. The Vaxart vaccine was specifically funded through an agreement with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), which is a department within the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response under the HHS umbrella. BARDA obligated roughly $460 million to Vaxart's development of the new vaccine, with a total of $240 million already authorized for the preliminary study, Fox Digital learned.

This is fantastic news, as the clinical trials set to begin were designed WITHOUT a placebo group, instead comparing the Vaxart product to an approved mRNA injection. Given the disastrous safety profile of mRNA injections, this study design will fail to reveal the true risks:

The Vaxart oral COVID-19 vaccine uses a non-replicating adenoviral vector (rAd5) system to deliver DNA encoding the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein gene into human cells. Once inside, the cell’s nucleus transcribes this DNA into mRNA, which is then used to produce the Spike protein. It’s important to remember that over 320 peer-reviewed scientific studies confirm that the Spike protein is highly pathogenic on its own.

This genetic manipulation is further intensified by a TLR3 molecular adjuvant, which triggers Toll-Like Receptor 3 (TLR3), a sensor of viral dsRNA. This activation induces pro-inflammatory gene transcription via NF-κB and IRF3, an artificial immune stimulation that can disrupt immune regulation, leading to excessive inflammation, autoimmune risks, and prolonged immune dysregulation.

Given the flawed trial design that bypasses a proper placebo-controlled assessment and the high-risk mechanisms of action underlying the Vaxart oral COVID-19 vaccine, pausing this trial was a necessary and prudent step.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

