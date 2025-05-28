BREAKING: HHS Terminates Moderna’s $766 Million in mRNA Bird Flu Injection Contracts
Termination of both development and purchase contracts signals a major shift away from the failed mRNA platform.
According to Reuters, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has canceled two major contracts worth $766 million with Moderna for its experimental mRNA H5N1 bird flu injections—terminating both late-stage development funding and any government purchase commitments.
The terminated contracts include:
$590 million awarded in January 2025 under the Biden administration for expanded late-stage clinical trials
$176 million awarded in 2024 to support early development of Moderna’s mRNA flu platform
While Moderna announced “positive interim data,” HHS pulled the plug—marking a major policy shift away from dangerous mRNA injection programs.
This is a very positive development. mRNA-based injections have repeatedly shown complete failure and cause catastrophic harm, as we’ve seen with COVID-19 and RSV.
