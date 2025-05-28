FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
B. Lugosch's avatar
B. Lugosch
4h

More good news. All mRNA products - whether for human, animal or plants - must be banned, and any remaining stores should be incinerated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
James R's avatar
James R
4h

HHS is finally putting on their big boy pants.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
78 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture