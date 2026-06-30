FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Schreiber's avatar
Jeff Schreiber
5h

The way I see it, this is the end of an emergency that was never one to begin with. What we’re seeing here is just one more phase of a PsyOp that peddled fear and obedience to all those who could no longer think for themselves.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
5h

Closing the barn door after the horse has escaped.

Reply
Share
49 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture