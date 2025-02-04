Robert F. Kennedy Jr. just passed the first Senate vote in his grueling confirmation hearings for HHS Secretary.

The vote was along party lines, with the panel’s 14 Republicans voting to confirm Kennedy and its 13 Democrats opposed.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana), a physician who has expressed misgivings about Kennedy, chose to vote for him, albeit after exhorting him to abandon his stated concern vaccines cause autism on the grounds that expressing such concerns could undermine Americans’ confidence in the safety of vaccinations.

It all comes down to vaccines, doesn’t it?

Kennedy’s nomination will now be put to a vote before the full Senate. If Democrats unite in opposing him, he cannot afford more than three GOP defections. Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Susan Collins (Maine) and Mitch McConnell (Kentucky) are regarded as key swing voters and will doubtless be hearing from the pharmaceutical lobby about Kennedy and the Vaccines, which I am now thinking would be a good title for novel about Senators, syringe fetishes, and pharmaceutical company honey traps.

The female villain will be a beautiful Russian seductress named Svetlana Injectamova who targets Mitch McConnell—a plan that backfires because when he has massive stroke upon seeing her walk into his office.

For some reason, it has not yet been determined when the confirmation will go before the full Senate.

