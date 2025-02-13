by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Just as we faced a major setback in Tennessee—where key Senate testimony for a proposed mRNA ban was abruptly canceled —the Kentucky House of Representatives has filed HB469 to prohibit mRNA injections for infectious disease indications:

Create a new section of KRS Chapter 214 to establish legislative intent; define terms; establish that a person in the Commonwealth shall not administer, by any route or modality, any human gene therapy product for any infectious disease indication, regardless of whether the administration is termed an immunization, vaccine, or any other term; exempt human gene therapy products used to treat cancer or genetic disorders; sunset the provisions on July 1, 2035, unless extended by the General Assembly; EMERGENCY.

I’m pleased to announce that the map has been UPDATED:

Those that seek to stop these critical initiatives will NOT be successful.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

