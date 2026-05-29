by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The largest real-world human study to date evaluating ivermectin and mebendazole in cancer patients is now peer-reviewed and published in Anticancer Research—a major international oncology journal of the International Institute of Anticancer Research (IIAR), established in 1995.

Our study, “Real-world Clinical Outcomes of Ivermectin and Mebendazole in Cancer Patients: Results from a Prospective Observational Cohort,” represents one of the most compelling clinical signals ever documented for repurposed anti-parasitic therapies in oncology.

In this prospective real-world clinical program evaluation, a diverse population of cancer patients (n=197) was prescribed compounded ivermectin–mebendazole, with each capsule containing 25 mg ivermectin and 250 mg mebendazole. Participants were followed for approximately six months using standardized digital surveys assessing cancer outcomes, medication adherence, and tolerability.

At approximately six months post-treatment initiation, we observed an 84.4% Clinical Benefit Ratio (CBR)—meaning more than four out of five patients reported either no evidence of disease (remission), tumor regression, or cancer stabilization.

Nearly half of all patients (48.4%) reported the strongest positive outcomes, including no evidence of disease (32.8%) or tumor regression (15.6%). An additional 36.1% reported disease stabilization, while only 15.6% reported progression.

Importantly, adherence was remarkably high, with 86.9% completing the initial prescription and 66.4% remaining on therapy at six months.

Side effects were predominantly mild and manageable, reported in 25.4% of patients (primarily gastrointestinal), with 93.6% of those experiencing side effects continuing treatment after minor dosing adjustments.

What makes these findings especially notable is that this was a heterogeneous, real-world cancer population—including patients with prostate, breast, lung, colon, liver, and many other malignancies, many of whom were also undergoing conventional therapies such as chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery.

This groundbreaking peer-reviewed publication was made possible through a unique collaboration between The Wellness Company, the McCullough Foundation, and the Chairman of the President’s Cancer Panel—uniting real-world clinical data, frontline medical experience, and epidemiologic expertise to evaluate inexpensive, repurposed therapies with major translational potential.

The work was conducted by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (myself); Kelly Victory, MD; James A. Thorp, MD; Drew Pinsky, MD; Alejandro Diaz-Villalobos, MD; Peter Gillooly, MSc; Foster Coulson; Melissa Annazone; Chloe Radesi; Jessica Brooks; Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH; and Harvey Risch, MD, PhD (Chairman of the President’s Cancer Panel).

With these extraordinarily promising results, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials are now required. In the meantime, many cancer patients are exercising their right to try.

The full peer-reviewed paper can be accessed here: https://ar.iiarjournals.org/content/46/6/3243

And on PubMed here: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/42203321/

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

Support our mission: mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.