FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DBC's avatar
DBC
5h

Huge. The profitable Cancer industry should/will shrink.

We'll witness the cancer industry, trying to take this study apart (w/ hand waving). Seems as if, they won't be able to refute it -- but in the process, we'll all have front row seats to watch the industry expose itself to their profit motives.

With the run of turbo cancers from the covid jabs, it would be good to know, if the turbo patients could expect cancer remission. Might be too late to help, many turbo deaths are already in the books.

Reply
Share
1 reply
sandy's avatar
sandy
4h

Just shared this article with someone newly diagnosed with cancer. The McCullough Foundation is making a big difference in lives. Keep up the excellent work and reporting.

Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture