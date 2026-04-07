FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Ben Fen's avatar
Ben Fen
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Very encouraging and very similar to what we found over a longer time period. Makis, W., Baghli, I., & Martinez, P. (2025). Fenbendazole as an Anticancer Agent? A Case Series of Self-Administration in Three Patients. Case reports in oncology, 18(1), 856–863. https://doi.org/10.1159/000546362.

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