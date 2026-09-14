by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A newly published peer-reviewed study has exposed an internal Israeli Ministry of Health pharmacovigilance dataset documenting 531 hospitalizations and 67 deaths within weeks of mass COVID-19 “vaccine” rollout.

Nearly half of all hospitalization reports involved myocarditis or pericarditis. Among people under 30, that figure surged to 151 of 211 (71.6%), including 48 patients under 18.

But the most important revelation was how early Israeli authorities had this information. By March 25, 2021, barely three months into the vaccine rollout, Israel had already reported to Pfizer 46 deaths, 157 hospitalizations, and 65 myocarditis/pericarditis cases. These were not retrospective estimates assembled years later; they came from an operational Ministry of Health pharmacovigilance dataset used to document serious events considered relevant enough to report directly to the manufacturer. The median reported interval from vaccination to death was just 3 days.

The Public Was Told a Different Story

Israel had already alerted the CDC and European Medicines Agency to approximately 40 myocarditis cases by the end of February 2021. By March 25, the internal records contained the 46 deaths, 157 hospitalizations, and 65 myocarditis/pericarditis reports described above. Yet the study reconstructs a delay of roughly three to four months before the myocarditis signal was meaningfully communicated to clinicians and the public.

When the risk was finally acknowledged, the public messaging emphasized that myocarditis was “rare,” “mild,” and transient and that vaccination benefits outweighed the risks. That characterization was fraudulent given their internal record containing hundreds of serious hospitalizations, severe cardiac injury, and deaths.

The U.S. Was Covering-Up Major Safety Signals at the Same Time

The Israeli records are even more significant when viewed alongside what a 2026 U.S. Senate investigation uncovered inside the FDA.

FDA senior medical officer Dr. Ana Szarfman and statistician Dr. William DuMouchel applied an upgraded data-mining method to VAERS in early 2021 that identified 49 examples of extreme masking and roughly 25 statistically significant safety signals that the agency’s standard method had missed. Those signals included sudden cardiac death, acute myocardial infarction, pulmonary infarction, thrombosis/embolism, Bell’s palsy, dementia, and “death and sudden death.”

The Senate report says Szarfman was circulating these findings to senior FDA officials in March, April, May, and July 2021. Internal communications cited in the investigation show that officials told her to “hold off” on generating and distributing further reports, described the work as a “major distraction,” and expressed concern that conflicting safety findings could feed into “anti-vaccination rhetoric.” She was ultimately ordered to “cease and desist.”

So in essentially the same early-2021 window, Israeli authorities were documenting deaths, hospitalizations, and a major myocarditis signal while FDA analysts in the United States were independently uncovering serious cardiac, thrombotic, neurological, and mortality signals.

Two Countries, the Same Pattern

In Israel, the Ministry of Health documented deaths, severe cardiac events, and hundreds of hospitalizations and reported them to Pfizer, while the eventual public messaging falsely claimed that myocarditis was rare and mild.

In the United States, an FDA analyst uncovered previously obscured signals involving sudden cardiac death, myocardial infarction, thrombosis, and mortality—and senior officials then told her to cease and desist.

Taken together, this confirms that the most serious vaccine-safety information was known internally, tempered publicly, and withheld from the risk narrative presented to patients and physicians.

The cover-up of COVID-19 “vaccine” deaths, injuries, and disabilities appears to have been a coordinated GLOBAL OPERATION.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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