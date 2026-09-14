FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Dan Sawatzki's avatar
Dan Sawatzki
3m

israel made a deal with pfizer to get the shotz first - not to report adverse reactions - blame deaths on the covid virus - so diabolical

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