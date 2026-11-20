by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Douglas Cameron, who became permanently paralyzed from the chest down after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 injection, has won his workers’ compensation case.

On November 19, 2026, the Idaho Industrial Commission ruled in his favor, finding that the J&J vaccine caused or contributed to his transverse myelitis, a severe inflammatory condition of the spinal cord that resulted in permanent paralysis.

He is now entitled to financial compensation, including backdated disability payments, benefits based on a 90% permanent disability rating, and past and ongoing medical care.

I provided expert epidemiological testimony and a written scientific rebuttal in this case, directly challenging the defense’s claim that COVID-19 infection—not the vaccine—caused his transverse myelitis.

This is a major victory for the injured worker and his family, and an important decision that could help pave the way for future COVID shot injury compensation cases.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

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