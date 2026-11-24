By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The vaccine cartel seems to have shifted its focus from failed COVID-19 and influenza vaccines to a historically more successful immunization campaign—measles. This paper from Mexico gives honest reporting of clinically confirmed measles cases with nasal PCR testing according to vaccination status. Our CDC conceals the MMR vaccinated in a bogus group labelled “unvaccinated or vaccine status unknown.”

The manuscript’s abstract sells a dry methods paper about cycle-threshold values as an early-warning signal. Buried in Figure 5 is the finding that matters and shown below.

📄 What the paper actually is

De Arcos-Jiménez et al., Frontiers in Public Health, October 2026 — a retrospective secondary analysis of Mexico’s national EFE/SINAVE surveillance extract covering the 2025–2026 outbreak in Chihuahua and Jalisco.

Scale: 10,910 individual RT–PCR Cq determinations and 11,735 DGE-confirmed measles cases (rash, clinical features of measles) , all lab-positive, all given a final confirmed classification by the General Directorate of Epidemiology.

The paper’s own caveats: the authors fairly describe the study as exploratory.

0:00 -6:53

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.