FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

TriTorch
26m

Lament for Torn Out Pages

The crowned virus was never our king and still half the world knelt before it. It was never dangerous and still half the world feared and fled it. It held no power over us and still half the world tore out full chapters of their future, and cast those pages as an offering before it.

The danger of the crowned virus was never more than an invisible notion: no more threatening than climate change or middle eastern terrorism. But just like these forbearers because it went unseen it was everywhere: in every corner, on every surface, in every breath; and it was also nowhere. It was simultaneously disease and death and neither. It was capable of anything and nothing, depending on your point of view.

Like terrorism and climate change, it was a virus of the mind.

"People took the shots out of fear to avoid harm from the virus, and harm from the shots has been the only result."

COVID Operation Executive Summary

The virus held little danger so to fix this flaw the script was flipped to ensure that all of the preventative measures were overflowing with harm:

The masks were designed to devitalize you mentally, physically, & spiritually.

The propaganda was programmed to wreck your mind and install the “virus”.

The lockdowns were enforced to eviscerate your economies, education, relationships, social cohesion, morale, spirit (no singing for you), and autonomy.

The injections are intended to erase you.

Excerpt from: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/the-gathering-darkness

Matt Habermehl
1m

Do any of these eventually get peer reviewed? It's not much use without that, sadly.

