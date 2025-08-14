by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Before we dive into the new manuscript, it’s important to understand that humanity was hit with dual biowarfare agents:

A manufactured SARS-CoV-2 virus — the product of U.S.–China collaboration, engineered through years of dangerous gain-of-function work. mRNA gene therapy “countermeasures” — conceived under DARPA’s pandemic programs over 10 years ago.

Together, they have unleashed waves of chronic illness, sudden deaths, and unprecedented excess mortality. We were told mRNA vaccines would protect us from the virus — yet mounting evidence shows they have done the complete opposite.

Now, the McCullough Foundation’s new 380-reference scientific manuscript — Compound Adverse Effects of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination and Coronavirus Infection: A Convergence of Extensive Spike Protein Harms to the Human Body — examines how these two agents interact to produce a toxic synergy we term the Hybrid Harms Hypothesis.

This comprehensive work, authored by M. Nathaniel Mead, MSc, PhD; Jessica Rose, MSc, PhD; Stephanie Seneff, MSc, PhD; Claire Rogers, MSPAS, PA-C; Breanne Craven, PA-C; Nicolas Hulscher, MPH; Kirstin Cosgrove, BM, CCRA; Paul Marik, MD; and Peter McCullough, MD, MPH, details how coronavirus infections may amplify the adverse effects of prior mRNA vaccination for years, creating a sustained global health crisis marked by chronic illness, sudden deaths, and persistent excess mortality.

The Five Features of the Hybrid Harms Hypothesis

1. Immunotoxic Payload

mRNA vaccines deliver:

Spike protein — toxic whether from virus or vaccine.

Lipid nanoparticles — highly inflammatory and immune-disruptive.

DNA contaminants — risking genomic integration, autoimmunity, and cancer.

This persistent immunotoxic burden primes the body for greater damage upon future SARS-CoV-2 encounters.

2. Whole-Body Biodistribution

The mRNA-LNP package does not remain at the injection site. It travels throughout the body — crossing the blood–brain and placental barriers, and accumulating in heart, brain, ovaries, adrenal glands, and more. This means any infection can become a multi-organ assault.

3. Prolonged Spike Protein Exposure

Heavily modified for stability, synthetic mRNA can drive spike protein production for months — and in documented cases, for years. This persistence cannot be fully explained by prolonged mRNA stability or protein retention alone. A plausible mechanism is genomic integration of plasmid-derived foreign DNA — including the SV40 promoter and spike-encoding DNA — into human cells.

The spike protein itself is resistant to breakdown and can remain embedded in tissues long after injection. This creates a 2–3 year “Window of Vulnerability” in which each subsequent SARS-CoV-2 reinfection may amplify damage, layering new injury on top of existing spike-induced pathology — a process central to the Hybrid Harms Hypothesis.

4. Cumulative Exposure

Multiple mRNA doses stack the risk. Each shot adds to the total spike burden and deepens immune dysregulation. Infections after repeated vaccination are met with altered immune programming — including IgG4 class-switching and T-cell exhaustion — impairing viral clearance and cancer surveillance.

5. Overlapping Pathophysiology

Both mRNA vaccination and SARS-CoV-2 infection can cause:

Hyperinflammation

Autoimmunity

Lymphopenia

Interferon suppression

When these mechanisms overlap, they can be additive or synergistic — making post-vaccination infections far more dangerous than either exposure alone.

Negative Efficacy Fuels COVID-19

In all eight nations shown in Figure 1, major case and death surges began only after 75% of the population was fully vaccinated — during the mild Omicron era. Large studies consistently show that mRNA shot protection fades within months, then flips into negative efficacy, where more doses mean higher infection risk. An analysis of 145 countries found vaccination programs linked with up to 291% more cases and 205% more deaths than projected without them. These patterns point to mass mRNA vaccination as a key driver of post-rollout COVID-19 waves.

Post-Vaccine Syndrome Often Masquerades as “Long COVID”

Many cases of so-called long COVID since 2021 may actually be post-vaccine syndromes from COVID-19 mRNA injections. Both infection and vaccination expose the body to persistent spike protein, driving overlapping symptoms across cardiovascular, neurological, autoimmune, and other systems. Studies show vaccinated individuals often have higher spike antibody levels—and higher rates of chronic symptoms—than unvaccinated counterparts. Misclassification of vaccine injuries as PASC hides the full scope of harm and distorts the risk–benefit profile of mRNA products.

Excess Mortality and Misattribution

The epidemiological pattern is clear:

Countries with high mRNA vaccine uptake saw sustained excess all-cause mortality even after Omicron’s lethality had sharply declined.

Many of these deaths were logged as “COVID-19” — but occurred in fully vaccinated or boosted individuals , often months or years after their last shot.

Mechanistically, it is plausible that prior vaccination amplified the severity of otherwise mild reinfections, leading to worse outcomes.

This systematic misattribution has obscured the real role of vaccination in post-2021 mortality. The Hybrid Harms Hypothesis provides a biologically consistent explanation for why even mild Omicron waves coincided with persistent spikes in excess deaths.

If the Hybrid Harms Hypothesis is correct, millions remain in a prolonged danger zone where each reinfection can trigger severe illness or death — a consequence of mass mRNA vaccination policy layered on top of a lab-engineered pathogen.

This has produced a sustained, global health crisis with no precedent in modern history — and still no accountability for those responsible.

This Substack can only summarize the full breadth of evidence presented in the paper. Please read the full manuscript here:

Mead, M. N.; Rose, J.; Seneff, S.; Rogers, C.; Craven, B.; Hulscher, N.; Cosgrove, K.; Marik, P.; McCullough, P. A. Compound Adverse Effects of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination and Coronavirus Infection: A Convergence of Extensive Spike Protein Harms to the Human Body. Preprints 2025, 2025081082. https://doi.org/10.20944/preprints202508.1082.v1

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

