FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
4h

Great information but Moderna still has about 200,000 Excess Deaths at best.

Both are Catastrophic!

Reply
Share
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
4h

Thank you for constant vigilance, reporting and stats 👍🏼💟🙏💟

Reply
Share
36 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture