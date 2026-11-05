by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A major new peer-reviewed study conducted by MIT Professor Retsef Levi, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, and researchers at the Florida Department of Health, followed nearly 2 million adults for 12 months, comparing mortality outcomes among recipients of Pfizer’s BNT162b2 and Moderna’s mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccines.

They identified striking differences across four mortality categories.

PFIZER RECIPIENTS HAD HIGHER MORTALITY THAN MODERNA RECIPIENTS:

ALL-CAUSE MORTALITY: 40% higher

CARDIOVASCULAR MORTALITY: 57% higher

COVID-19 MORTALITY: 91% higher

NON-COVID-19 MORTALITY: 37% higher

The study analyzed 981,411 Pfizer recipients matched to 981,411 Moderna recipients. Participants were matched according to age, sex, race, ethnicity, vaccination month, vaccination location, and residential census tract.

Mortality was assessed over the 12 months following initial vaccination, using statewide immunization records linked to death certificates.

Importantly, the elevated all-cause mortality association persisted across age groups, while the cardiovascular and COVID-19 mortality differences were primarily driven by adults aged 60 and older. They also conducted negative-control and sensitivity analyses, reporting that their findings remained largely consistent after additional adjustments.

What Does This Mean for the United States?

Applying the study’s 40% higher all-cause mortality hazard to an assumed 150 million U.S. Pfizer recipients and a baseline annual mortality rate of 0.87% produces the following calculation:

150,000,000 × 0.0087 × 0.40 = 522,000

This yields a hypothetical extrapolation of 522,000 excess deaths from Pfizer alone.

A more conservative extrapolation uses the study’s directly observed absolute mortality difference of 221 additional deaths per 100,000 Pfizer recipients compared with Moderna:

150,000,000 × (221 ÷ 100,000) = 331,500

This produces an alternative estimate of 331,500 additional deaths relative to Moderna if the mortality difference observed in Florida were applied nationwide.

Both estimates represent catastrophic loss of life rivaling major wars. These lethal mRNA injections need to be REMOVED FROM THE MARKET IMMEDIATELY.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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