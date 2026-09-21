FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Tracy Perry's avatar
Tracy Perry
8h

IT’S ABOUT TIME THAT DOCTORS & SCIENTISTS GOT TOGETHER & PUT FORTH THE RIGHTFUL THINGS TO DO IN THIS MESSED UP WESTERN MEDICINE WORLD❣️❣️❣️👍🏼💪🏼👊🏼✌🏼🫶🏼🐾🙏🏼❣️🥹

THANK YOU❣️🫶🏼❣️🥹🙏🏼

IT MEANS THE WORLD TO ME THAT YOUR ALL STANDING UP FOR WHATS RIGHT❣️🫶🏼❣️🥹🥰🥰🥰BLESS YOUR BEAUTIFUL BRAINS, HEARTS, COMPASSION❣️🫶🏼❣️🙏🏼🥰🥰🥰

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Marty YOW's avatar
Marty YOW
8h

Excellent. Let’s hope this has massive impact!

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