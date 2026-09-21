by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A coalition of 168 physicians, scientists, researchers, health-freedom advocates, and public figures—collectively representing over 63 million followers across social media—has just sent an open letter to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and President Donald Trump calling for decisive action on the mRNA platform.

The effort was coordinated by Dr. Mary Talley Bowden and includes signatories such as Dr. Peter McCullough, Louisiana Deputy Surgeon General Dr. Sean Troxclair, U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson, and myself. The full list is at the bottom of this article.

The letter argues that current federal actions have fallen short of the health-freedom movement’s stated goals and calls for the removal of mRNA/gene-therapy-derived vaccine technologies, termination of the COVID-19 PREP Act declaration, repeal of the PREP Act, an end to pharmaceutical direct-to-consumer advertising, and reforms addressing conflicts of interest and coercive healthcare incentives.

Below is the full open letter and list of signatories:

Open Letter Regarding the Removal of the mRNA Platform

Dear Secretary Kennedy and President Trump,

Executive summary

As influential leaders within the MAHA and health freedom movements, we are writing to object to policies under your oversight related to the mRNA platform, and to call you to act on our policy goals.

While the centerpiece of the MAHA and health freedom agenda has been removal of mRNA shots, you have failed to take decisive action on this front despite overwhelming credible evidence to the harm of this technology. Instead, your policies related to mRNA technology are neutered and self-defeating, putting pregnant women and children at risk, misleading parents and eroding their rights, and failing to help those harmed by vaccines.

If you continue to ignore our central issue of removing the mRNA platform, the MAHA and health freedom movements will withdraw their support of you, and you will face the political consequences.

Our objections

We are writing to express deep concerns about policies emerging from HHS, the CDC, and the FDA. Specifically, we object to:

The administration of COVID mRNA shots to over 50 million Americans this year. Included are 7 million children, despite no studies demonstrating prevention of hospitalization or death and voluminous data demonstrating severe harms, including deaths of children (at least 10 acknowledged by the FDA to date).

The appointment of Erica Schwartz to lead the CDC, who declared during her Senate confirmation hearing that mRNA technology is safe and effective. As you are well aware, it is not possible to make legally valid determinations of safety or efficacy for EUA Countermeasures under ongoing public health emergency under the PREP Act. No technology can be presumptively deemed safe or effective for medical applications for all people or all ages and health statuses.

The approval of a new mRNA flu shot that was not tested against a true placebo, lacks long-term safety data, did not measure hospitalization or death outcomes, showed significantly higher side effects, higher deaths, and was not compared to early treatment or any alternative prophylaxis.

The absence of meaningful help for those injured from the mRNA shots.

The HHS award of $1.24 billion contracts with Pfizer for future mRNA shots, including for children.

Failure of the CDC to provide up-to-date cancer statistics amid rising concerns of accelerating incidence of cancer linked to mRNA shots.

Failure to enforce the contractual obligations of mRNA shot providers to report adverse events to VAERS.

Removal of the mRNA platform from the market remains one of the central goals of the grassroots medical freedom movement.

Millions of concerned citizens set aside partisan differences and identities to support the historic MAGA/MAHA alliance. Instead of decisive policy actions on these core issues, we see distractions, linguistic misdirections, and watered-down announcements that avoid serious action on the deadly mRNA injections.

Meaningless and constitution-corroding executive action

Despite the Executive Order from August 10, 2026 reducing the recommended vaccination schedule from 17 to 11 types of vaccines, it simultaneously elevates pneumococcal and HPV shots into the “universal core recommendation”. The elevation of HPV shots to universal core recommendation is surprising given Merck just reached a $50M settlement¹ with 200 plaintiffs who alleged the Gardasil HPV vaccine caused autoimmunity. In addition, the EO promotes the unconstitutional notion of “shared” decision making between the federal government and parents with respect to the mRNA and some additional vaccines. This Orwellian language does not belong in a free society.

Overwhelming credible data calls for the removal of mRNA

We do not need more data to determine whether mRNA products should be removed from the market. The data are already in from multiple credible sources, including over 4,550 peer reviewed publications, the Pfizer documents released through Aaron Siri’s lawsuits, the VAERS and V-safe datasets, and data from foreign governments. These sources document catastrophic levels of deaths and serious injuries from the mRNA injections, as well as reproductive harm, including approximately 400% increase in miscarriage rates.

Self-defeating action puts pregnant women at risk, erodes parental rights

You stated that the shots were removed from the CDC recommendation for pregnant women. Yet pregnancy remains listed as a “high-risk” health category in the revised FDA policy for mRNA shots. It is especially troubling that the new versions of these injections are recommended for all pregnant women, even though this platform has never been tested and proven safe in pregnancy.

Pregnant women have not been made safer by this linguistic shift. Removing the mRNA injection from CDC recommendations for pregnant women and healthy children is meaningless when the American Academy of Pediatrics, to which the vast majority of pediatricians belong, still recommends all babies get a mRNA shot.

Further, the CDC still recommends the shots for every child except those labeled “healthy.” Those outside of this category include children with minor ailments such as an acute illness or allergies. The risks of these shots far outweigh any benefits, particularly given they now carry an FDA warning for increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis in children.

Parental choice is not realistic when parents are not getting informed consent on the true risks of these products. CDC language appears to erode parental rights. Even for healthy children, the CDC frames the decision as one that parents must “share” with healthcare providers—including pharmacists who lack authority to treat patients. By treating the decision to inject a child with mRNA as a “shared decision,” while treating routine injections as the default, a dangerous legal precedent is being set that assigns powers to the federal government that have historically belonged solely to parents.

Failure to remove labeling of COVID-19 injections as FDA-approved

The CDC’s COVID shot policy claims to be evidence-based. However, no evidence has been provided—and none exists to our knowledge—showing that the categories of people labeled “vulnerable” under this policy would benefit from mRNA injections. A formal Citizen Petition authored by Children’s Health Defense, asking to properly relabel the COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna as “EUA Countermeasures” is pending with HHS since December 8, 2025.

Under the PREP Act declaration for COVID emergency, the products that went on the market de novo as “EUA Countermeasures” – a non-investigational legal status – cannot be declared “safe, effective and fully approved by the FDA” without complying with the investigational pharmaceutical product requirements under the applicable federal law. The PREP Act was extended by the Biden Administration in December 2024 and upheld by you to date to last until December 31, 2029. The COVID-19 injections never underwent legally valid investigational assessment for safety and efficacy, being subject to only emergency distribution requirements, since the PREP Act precludes use of bio-chemical compounds in clinical investigation. This Petition gathered a record number of public comments in support of it (over 104,000). Your failure to respond to this Petition speaks louder than any placating HHS / Trump Administration messaging on vaccine schedule issues in advance of the midterm elections.

Conflating clearly established risks with an automatically assumed benefit from a product that remains a poorly regulated, liability-free EUA Countermeasure under the PREP Act emergency declaration defies both scientific reason and common sense.

The health freedom movement will withdraw support without action

We did not fight to place you in positions of leadership so that our clearly stated policy goals would suffer a “bait and switch” that rebranded the grassroots powerful objection to the damaging mRNA platform as a concern about coloring agents in Skittles. Health freedom is not the possession of Secretary Kennedy or his advisors. Health freedom agenda arose from the voices of millions of those impacted by the harmful government policies during the pandemic.

The MAHA/health freedom vote was a historic game-changer. Neither Republicans nor the Democrats could have prevailed without this critical swing vote.

Health freedom voters can and will walk away if we continue to see inaction—or condescending non-policy—on our core issues.

If you continue to ignore the centerpiece of our policy agenda—removing all mRNA products covered by PREP Act emergency declarations entirely from the market—you will pay a political price. We will run our own candidates at the state level, and we will support other challengers and sponsors who share our values and advance our draft bills at the federal level for the midterms and for 2028.

Our call to action

We ask you to deliver our actual policy goals in the near term, or face the political consequences:

Ban mRNA/gene therapy-derived technologies for all vaccines, due to their demonstrated abject failure regarding safety, efficacy, and disease prevention after more than four years of real-world use and billions of doses administered. Terminate the PREP Act declaration for COVID injections, as no emergency exists. Extending this declaration, with its ironclad liability shield for manufacturers and administrators, serves no public health interest. Recommend that Congress repeal the PREP Act entirely, due to its numerous constitutional conflicts. Ban pharmaceutical direct-to-consumer advertising, as is the practice in every other country except New Zealand. Review and revise current HHS-level policies that create perverse incentives for healthcare providers to engage in medical coercion, including but not limited to vaccinations. End conflicts of interest at the CDC, FDA, NIH, and NIAID.

Signatories

Deborah Adams, RN

Sally Adams, DVM

Adnan Al-Daini, PhD

Arden Andersen, DO, MSPH, PhD

Lars Bo Appel, World Council for Health

Robert Apter, MD

Anthony Arnott, MD

Raphael Balbino, MD

Clayton Baker, MD, Brownstone Institute Senior Scholar, Global Wellness Forum Council

Bradley Banko, MD

Richard Bartlett, MD, Texas HHS Meritorious Service Award, Texas Health Disparities Taskforce

Nancy Benedict, RN

Laura Bevis, DNP, APRN

Kimberly Biss, MD, FACOG, Senior OBGYN Fellow for Independent Medical Alliance

Marsha Blakeslee, DO, Personaldocs LLC

Mary Talley Bowden, MD, Americans for Health Freedom, Independent Medical Alliance, VSRF

Avery B. Brinkley, Jr., MD

Mark Brody, MD

Margaret Aranda Brown, MD, PhD, CTP

Lisa Bryhn, MD

Dariusz Brzezinkski, DC

Ora Burstein, MD

David B. Collum, PhD.

Carrie S Cannon, MD, MS, CTP

Buckley Carlson

Tucker Carlson

Renee Carlson, BSN, RN (ret)

Lora Chamberlain, DO

Pete Chambers, LTC (Ret), DO

Geeta Chougule, World Council for Health

Liz Churchill, Medical Freedom Activist

Ryan Cole, MD, Head of Medical and Scientifc Affairs, Independent Medical Alliance

Esther N. Cooper, MD, Texas Medical Do No Harm Physician Activist

Jean Coyer, NP

Greta Crawford, Survivor of COVID Hospital Protocol, Founder of ProtocolKills.com

Michelle A. Cretella, MD, Past Executive Director of the American College of Pediatricians

Barbara A. Crothers, DO, FCAP, FMCP-M

John Davidson, Director, “Epidemic of Fraud”

Hannah Davis, BSN, RN

John Day, MD

Xylie Desiree, Founder, Interest of Justice

Maryanne Demasi, PhD, Investigative Journalist

Jan DeNapoli, MHS, PA (ret)

Jimmy Dore, Host of “The Jimmy Dore Show”

Jeff Dornik, CEO Pickax

William Campbell Douglass III, MD, MS - DutyToDissent.Substack.com

Edward Dowd, Phinance Technologies

Henry Ealy, Energetic Health Institute

Richard Edgerly, MD

Charles Fall, Green Liberty Caucus

Brian Festa, Esq.

Harry Fisher, EMT, Medical Freedom Activist

Catherine Austin Fitts, The Solari Report

Christina Flaming, CRNA, DNAP

Jon Fleetwood, Investigative Journalist

Kim D. Folse, DC

Tracy Forker, RN

Jeremy Friedman, Esq.

Lynn Fynn, MD, Global COVID Summit, Independent Medical Alliance

Suzanne Gazda, MD

Eleftherios Gkioulekas, PhD, Professor

Simon Goddek, PhD

Russ Gonnering, MD, MMM, FACS, CPHQ(ret)

Dana H. Granberg-Nill, MD, COO Goldcare.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Former U.S. Representative – GA

Erin Greer, MD

Arthur Grinstead, MD

Joseph Guarino, MD, Piedmont Occupational and Urgent Care

Meredith Harwell, DC

Sierra Hamm, RN, BSN, World Council for Health

Dan Hartman, Father of COVID vaccine victim Sean Hartman

Thomas F. Haviland, 2022-2025 “Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey”

Mary Helms, Health Freedom Advocate

Margaret Hertel, Naturalist

Eric Hensen, DO

Jennifer Hibberd, DDS, FRCDC, Global COVID Summit

Trisha Hope, National Delegate, Texas

Lyndsey Nicole House, RN

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, Epidemiologist, McCullough Foundation

John Humiston, MD

Stella Immanuel, MD, Faith and Freedom

Ehsan Joader, Medical Freedom Advocate

Daniel Jones, APRN, FNP-C

Jack Jasper, The Paradox Press

Bobbie Jo Jenkins, RN

Sayer Ji, Founder Restore the 1st and Greenmedinfo, Chairman Global Wellness Forum

Shannon Joy, The Shannon Joy Show

Laura Kasner, “Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey”

Tamra Kelly, MSN, CRNA, APRN

Sandy Kim, MD

Stacy Kiraly-Duran, RPh

Steven Kirsch, Founder, Vaccine Safety Research Foundation

Deanna Kline, AGNP-C, MSN, RN, Author, Substack NPTru4u

Jack Kruse, MD, Kruse Longevity Centers, Inc

Brian Kung, MD

Karl Lambert, ARNP

Seth Landry, FNP

Sasha Latypova, Independent Investigator and Writer, “Due Diligence and Art”

Tess Lawrie, PhD, Founder, World Council for Health

Levi Leatherberry, National Organizer for Medical Freedom

Lionel Lee, DO, FACOEP

Susan Lee, MD

Debbie Lerman, The Brownstone Institute

Maria Liljeblad, World Council for Health

Katarina Lindley, DO FACOFP, Americans for Health Freedom, Independent Medical Alliance

John Littell, MD

Lisa Lopes, World Council for Health

Donna Lowery, RN

Aseem Malhotra, MD

Robert Malone, MD, MS, pioneer of mRNA technology

Jill G. Malone, PhD

Leslie Manookian, Founder/President, Health Freedom Defense Fund

Ben Marble, MD, Nobel Peace Prize Nominee

Allen Martin, Parent of COVID vaccine victim Trista Martin

Taylor Martin, Parent of COVID vaccine victim Trista Martin

Thomas Massie, U.S. Representative – KY

Jonathan Maxham, DO

Kevin McCairn, PhD, Synpatek Labs

Culpepper McCuller, MD, Informed Health Initiative

Peter McCullough, MD, President, McCullough Foundation

Shane Mekeland, Rep., MN (R) District 27A

Reni Moon, MD

Kirk Moore, MD, Ex-Defendant, Freedom Surgical and Aesthetics

Cindy L. Morris, MD, World Council for Health

David Nelson, PhD

MyHuong Nguyễn, MD

Hanna Parikka, MSc, Biotechnology

Gayln Perry, MD

Ivan Raiklin, Esq., Green Beret Lieutenant Colonel (ret)

Tom Renz, Esq.

Charles Rixey, MA, MBA, Edogawa Hospital & D.R.A.S.T.I.C.

Brian Roberts, Americans for Health Freedom

Jessica Rose, The Brownstone Institute

Jeanne A. Rungby, MD, World Council for Health

Molly Rutherford, MD, Americans for Health Freedom

Erica Samp, Vaccine-injured mother from Iowa with Federal lawsuit pending

Andy Schmitt, The Paradox Press

Carl Scott, PhD, Professor, Author, Dissident Conservative Substack

Cynthia Shoemake, RN

Michelle Simpson, RN

Brad Skistimas, Five Times August

Patrick Slater, MD, Austin Ear Clinic

Laurel Starr, MD

Daniel Stock, MD, Senior Fellow, Independent Medical Alliance

Mary Kelly Sutton, MD

Edward Szall, CEO, TLM Global, Producer, Died Suddenly

James Thorp, MD, ObGYN - Maternal Fetal Medicine

Mark Trozzi, MD, World Council for Health

Sean Troxclair, MD, Deputy Surgeon General of Louisiana

Tamella Trulson, MD

Jeffrey Tucker, The Brownstone Institute

Dan Twelmeyer, Medical Freedom Activist, Iowa

Suzanne Vandenhul, MD

Kenneth G. Varley, MD, FRCPC, BSc, MSc, MBA

Rajeev Varma, MD

Joe Varon, MD, President and CMO, Independent Medical Alliance

David Vella, MD, CovidAccountabilityNow.org

Denise Verni, PA

Kelly Victory, MD, President, Victory Health

Joel Wallskog, MD, Co-Chair React19

Bret Weinstein, PhD

Sheri Weinstein, MD, Founder, Health and Freedom Forum

Marcus Wheeler, MD

Lauren Witzke

Gizela Wolan-Szymanski, RN

Katherine Zbodula, NP

Andrew Zywiec, MD, Co-founder, CEO Ekklesia Research Group

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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