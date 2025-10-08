by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A new peer-reviewed case report from Kochi Medical School (Japan) has just revealed what may be one of the most damning pathological findings yet related to mRNA injections. Published in the Journal of Dermatological Science, Professor Shigetoshi Sano describes an 85-year-old woman with breast cancer in remission who developed an aggressive metastatic recurrence to the skin within one month of her sixth COVID-19 mRNA injection.

When her skin lesions were biopsied, the results were striking. The metastatic cancer cells were positive for SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, but negative for the nucleocapsid protein—strongly suggesting the spike originated from the mRNA injection, not viral infection.

KEY FINDINGS

Temporal Relationship:

The metastatic recurrence appeared within one month of her sixth mRNA injection after a period of remission.

Histopathology:

Biopsy confirmed invasive ductal carcinoma metastasizing to the skin, with spike protein localized in both the cytoplasm and nuclei of the cancer cells—a completely unprecedented observation.

No Viral Infection:

Absence of the nucleocapsid antigen ruled out SARS-CoV-2 infection as the source of spike expression.

Mechanistic Hypotheses:

Dr. Sano discusses several possible mechanisms:

Genomic integration of vaccine-derived mRNA or contaminant DNA fragments in host cells.

Immune tolerance induction via spike-driven PD-L1 upregulation and Type I interferon suppression, impairing anti-tumor immunity.

Estrogen receptor modulation by spike protein, potentially accelerating breast and ovarian cancer proliferation.

CONCLUSION

An 85-year-old breast cancer survivor—disease-free for over a year—developed spike-positive metastatic carcinoma within weeks of her sixth mRNA injection.

As Dr. Sano notes, “The presence of spike protein but not nucleocapsid protein expression in cancer cells is a novel finding… strongly suggesting a potential link between mRNA vaccines and cancer progression/metastasis.”

With large-scale population-level data now showing rising post-vaccination cancer incidence across multiple organ systems, the biological evidence continues to mount that mRNA injections are carcinogenic.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

