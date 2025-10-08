FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
4h

The creators are not that stupid, mistakes were not made . Depopulation is the only explanation I can come up with . 🤬

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Cy Lanced's avatar
Cy Lanced
4h

Every day there are more and more studies which reveal that we are in the midst of a horror show. When will the public wake up as a whole and demand accountability?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture