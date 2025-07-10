By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

On July 10, 2025, the FDA granted full approval for Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Spikevax) in “at-risk” children aged 6 months to 11 years. The shot was previously available only under emergency use authorization (EUA).

This approval comes despite a mountain of evidence linking the shots to catastrophic harms, some of which include heart damage, brain damage, cancer, and mass death.

This decision is gravely worrisome. It shows, once again, that our regulatory agencies remain fully captured by the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex.

How many more children must be sacrificed before accountability begins?

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

