BREAKING: Moderna’s mRNA COVID Shot Gets Full FDA Approval for “At-Risk” Infants
Despite links to heart damage, brain damage, cancer, and mass death.
On July 10, 2025, the FDA granted full approval for Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Spikevax) in “at-risk” children aged 6 months to 11 years. The shot was previously available only under emergency use authorization (EUA).
This approval comes despite a mountain of evidence linking the shots to catastrophic harms, some of which include heart damage, brain damage, cancer, and mass death.
This decision is gravely worrisome. It shows, once again, that our regulatory agencies remain fully captured by the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex.
How many more children must be sacrificed before accountability begins?
This is not just extreme criminality, is outright murder, and citizens need to treat it no differently than if these creatures were breaking into your home in the dead of night and trying to inject your infant with a highly toxic substance that brings with it a high probability of death, impairment, and fertility issues.
Text messages, articles and picket signs are not going to stop people from murdering our loved ones.
Upside down medical treatment. The most vulnerable infants are the most likely to be harmed or die from the injections since their immune system is compromised and the root cause of why is not identified and corrected. When will we stop this medical madness? The key too good health of our newborns begin with having a mother who is healthy. Prenatal care needs to be revamped and all mothers to be should be tested for nutrient deficiencies that compromise the the health of the new born. On top of the list is vitamin D.