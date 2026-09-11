FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Maggie's avatar
Maggie
2h

Thankyou for all your brave hard work and research

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Jeannine Hess's avatar
Jeannine Hess
2h

Glad to hear they are doing that for the sake of those people who take these jabs. I don’t take them and I won’t take them ever.

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