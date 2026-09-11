by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Something significant just happened to Moderna’s newly approved mRNA flu shot.

Just weeks after we sent our reanalysis study of the FDA’s mFLUSIVA clinical data directly to senior HHS officials, the CDC has now left the dangerous product out of its 2026–2027 influenza vaccine recommendations.

The agency’s website states that, “because of legal uncertainties and inquiries,” it is keeping the July 2025 influenza recommendations in effect for the upcoming season rather than updating them.

That matters because mFLUSIVA was not approved until August 5, 2026. By freezing the older recommendations, CDC has effectively left Moderna’s new mRNA flu shot outside the current guidance.

While this is not a withdrawal of FDA licensure, it still represents a WIN.

Our study reanalyzed the FDA briefing document used to support approval of mFLUSIVA and found an extreme risk-benefit imbalance.

For every 5,017 people vaccinated to theoretically “prevent” ONE influenza hospitalization, the trial data showed:

2 excess unexplained deaths

278 Grade 3 systemic reactions preventing daily activity

3,798 recipients experiencing at least one solicited adverse reaction

The unexplained death imbalance was approximately 2.5-fold higher in the mFLUSIVA group than in the traditional flu vaccine comparator group.

Our conclusion was straightforward: The product’s risk-benefit profile does NOT support continued market authorization.

The next step is clear:

REVOKE MARKET AUTHORIZATION to prevent unnecessary death and disability to civilians.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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