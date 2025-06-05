FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Carol
2h

My whole family got these shots. I am the only one who refused; now all my siblings are dying at different stages of cancer, yet they keep getting these shots. I tried to warn them all, but because I wasn't as educated as they were, they think I am foolish. I am the only Christian in my family, they HATE me when I try to witness to them! Now I know how Jesus felt when he was rejected by his own. Jesus warned us this would happen, we are to count the cost. He saved me from HELL and gave me HOPE and a reason to live, I will NEVER deny Him as long as I live. I PRAISE You,FOREVER

sandy
2h

Naomi Wolf, Sasha Latypova, Dr. Ealy, and several other health freedom warriors have just released their EXCELLENT open letter to HHS and FDA. I am sharing the link to the letter. You may co-sign the letter by emailing the address they provide. Please share everywhere.

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/not-for-sale-an-open-letter-to-hhs

