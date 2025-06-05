The study titled, Metabolomic Profiling of Leukemic Hematopoiesis: Effects of BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Administration, was just published in Current Molecular Medicine:

Researchers analyzed bone marrow samples from three groups using untargeted metabolomics, a powerful technique that detects thousands of small molecules reflecting real-time cellular activity:

Vaccinated leukemia patients (n=7) — all of whom developed leukemia within 15 to 63 days after receiving Pfizer’s BNT162b2 COVID-19 mRNA injection Unvaccinated leukemia patients with no history of COVID-19 (n=2) Healthy, unvaccinated individuals (n=7)

Here’s what they found:

As expected, the metabolic profiles of both leukemia groups were markedly different from healthy controls—showing classic cancer-linked changes like:

↑ Glycolysis (sugar breakdown)

↑ Pentose phosphate pathway (nucleotide synthesis and redox balance)

Altered tryptophan metabolism , known to create an immunosuppressive tumor environment

Disrupted heme metabolism, involved in red blood cell formation and oxidative stress

However, the vaccinated leukemia group showed additional, distinct metabolic alterations that were not present in unvaccinated leukemia patients, including:

↑ Tetrahydrofolic acid — vital for DNA synthesis, repair, and methylation. Uniquely elevated in vaccinated leukemia patients, possibly reflecting folate cycle modulation or compensatory changes in nucleotide metabolism.

↑ Phosphorylcholine — a marker of altered membrane metabolism, linked to tumor progression, lipid signaling, and immune activation. Elevated only in vaccinated leukemia patients, contrasting with a decrease in unvaccinated leukemia cases.

↑ N-Formyl-L-glutamic acid / N-Acetyl-L-aspartic acid — involved in amino acid and mitochondrial metabolism. Significantly elevated in vaccinated leukemia patients, not seen in unvaccinated leukemia individuals.

↑ Delta 8.14-Sterol — a sterol lipid involved in membrane structure and cellular signaling. Increased only in the vaccinated leukemia group, potentially indicating vaccine-induced disruption of lipid regulation.

All seven vaccinated leukemia patients developed cancer within two months of mRNA injection.

This study suggests that mRNA injections induce distinct cancer-associated metabolic changes in the bone marrow. These findings help to explain the carcinogenic effects of mRNA technology:

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Erdoğdu B, Kaplan O, Fidan BB, Çelebier M, Malkan ÜY, Haznedaroglu IC. Metabolomic Profiling of Leukemic Hematopoiesis: Effects of BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Administration. Curr Mol Med. Published online June 3, 2025. doi:10.2174/0115665240361878250601074746