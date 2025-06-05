BREAKING: mRNA Shots Induce Cancer-Linked Bone Marrow Reprogramming Within Weeks
New study analyzed leukemia patients who developed cancer within weeks of mRNA injection—their bone marrow showed distinct cancer-associated metabolic alterations.
The study titled, Metabolomic Profiling of Leukemic Hematopoiesis: Effects of BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Administration, was just published in Current Molecular Medicine:
Researchers analyzed bone marrow samples from three groups using untargeted metabolomics, a powerful technique that detects thousands of small molecules reflecting real-time cellular activity:
Vaccinated leukemia patients (n=7) — all of whom developed leukemia within 15 to 63 days after receiving Pfizer’s BNT162b2 COVID-19 mRNA injection
Unvaccinated leukemia patients with no history of COVID-19 (n=2)
Healthy, unvaccinated individuals (n=7)
Here’s what they found:
As expected, the metabolic profiles of both leukemia groups were markedly different from healthy controls—showing classic cancer-linked changes like:
↑ Glycolysis (sugar breakdown)
↑ Pentose phosphate pathway (nucleotide synthesis and redox balance)
Altered tryptophan metabolism, known to create an immunosuppressive tumor environment
Disrupted heme metabolism, involved in red blood cell formation and oxidative stress
However, the vaccinated leukemia group showed additional, distinct metabolic alterations that were not present in unvaccinated leukemia patients, including:
↑ Tetrahydrofolic acid — vital for DNA synthesis, repair, and methylation. Uniquely elevated in vaccinated leukemia patients, possibly reflecting folate cycle modulation or compensatory changes in nucleotide metabolism.
↑ Phosphorylcholine — a marker of altered membrane metabolism, linked to tumor progression, lipid signaling, and immune activation. Elevated only in vaccinated leukemia patients, contrasting with a decrease in unvaccinated leukemia cases.
↑ N-Formyl-L-glutamic acid / N-Acetyl-L-aspartic acid — involved in amino acid and mitochondrial metabolism. Significantly elevated in vaccinated leukemia patients, not seen in unvaccinated leukemia individuals.
↑ Delta 8.14-Sterol — a sterol lipid involved in membrane structure and cellular signaling. Increased only in the vaccinated leukemia group, potentially indicating vaccine-induced disruption of lipid regulation.
All seven vaccinated leukemia patients developed cancer within two months of mRNA injection.
This study suggests that mRNA injections induce distinct cancer-associated metabolic changes in the bone marrow. These findings help to explain the carcinogenic effects of mRNA technology:
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
www.mcculloughfnd.org
Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.
Erdoğdu B, Kaplan O, Fidan BB, Çelebier M, Malkan ÜY, Haznedaroglu IC. Metabolomic Profiling of Leukemic Hematopoiesis: Effects of BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Administration. Curr Mol Med. Published online June 3, 2025. doi:10.2174/0115665240361878250601074746
My whole family got these shots. I am the only one who refused; now all my siblings are dying at different stages of cancer, yet they keep getting these shots. I tried to warn them all, but because I wasn't as educated as they were, they think I am foolish. I am the only Christian in my family, they HATE me when I try to witness to them! Now I know how Jesus felt when he was rejected by his own. Jesus warned us this would happen, we are to count the cost. He saved me from HELL and gave me HOPE and a reason to live, I will NEVER deny Him as long as I live. I PRAISE You,FOREVER
