FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Tina_4Love's avatar
Tina_4Love
2h

This was known early on after the

C/shots. Nothing has been done about this genocide. Thanks for your ongoing reporting of this.

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I DO NOT CONSENT's avatar
I DO NOT CONSENT
2hEdited

And still mRNA hasn’t been officially identified as a techno-biological weapon and officially banned. Importantly, there is simply no other interpretation that its documentable consequences or deadly, technological ‘actions’ are considered desirable and intentional by all elements within society who - given extensive evidence to date - blatantly refuse to ban it. At some point we run out of excuses for believing in ‘miscalculations’ or ‘well-intentioned accidents’, even if this notion presents us with deeply disturbing considerations.

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