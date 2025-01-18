By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A new bird flu outbreak has been detected in a commercial poultry operation in Elbert County, Georgia:

On Wednesday, January 15th, 2025, the producer noticed clinical signs of Avian Influenza in their flock. Samples were collected on the morning of Thursday, January 16th, 2025, and transported to the Georgia Poultry Laboratory Network (GPLN) for testing. A positive HPAI detection was confirmed by GPLN on Thursday afternoon, and further confirmed by USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory on Friday, January 17th, 2025.



The Georgia Department of Agriculture’s Emergency Management and State Agricultural Response Teams (SART) immediately deployed to the affected premises to conduct depopulation, cleaning and disinfecting, and disposal operations on Friday, January 17th, 2025. Operations are expected to continue into the weekend. The affected premises had approximately 45,000 broiler breeders onsite at the time of detection.



All commercial poultry operations within a 10 Kilometer (6.2 mile) radius have been placed under quarantine and will undergo surveillance testing for a period of at least two weeks. As a result of this detection, poultry exhibitions, shows, swaps, and sales (flea market or auction market) in the State of Georgia are suspended until further notice.

Elbert County is ~30 miles from the USDA Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory (SEPRL):

H5Nx avian influenza serial passage gain-of-function experiments are currently underway at SEPRL:

This isn’t surprising — Our study, Proximal Origin of Epidemic Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 Clade 2.3.4.4b and Spread by Migratory Waterfowl, found that the current H5N1 bird flu outbreak is likely a result of an earlier lab leak from SEPRL in late 2021:

There must be an immediate and complete global moratorium on gain-of-function research to prevent another man-made pandemic. The SEPRL must be investigated immediately by proper authorities.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.