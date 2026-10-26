FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Rose Thompson's avatar
Rose Thompson
2h

They poisoned all of us. What happened to "my body, my choice"?

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Tom Haviland's avatar
Tom Haviland
2h

Thank you, Nic, for this important article on the potential danger of "shedding" as these dreadful mRNA vaccines remain on the market.

By the way, I am still waiting on Senator Ron Johnson's office to decide whether or not they want to hold a US Senate hearing on the WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS as a result of the video call that you, I, and others had with Ron's Health Legislation Administrative Assistant, Mr. Ryan Orr, on October 1st.

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